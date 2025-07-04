Saudi Arabia Cards And Payments Market Analysis Report 2025: Opportunities And Risks To 2029 - Contactless Payments Surge With NFC And Apple Pay

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore the "Saudi Arabia Cards and Payments: Opportunities and Risks to 2029" report offering comprehensive insights into market trends, competitive analysis, and regulatory frameworks in Saudi Arabia's cards and payments industry. Discover data on card markets, alternative payment methods, and strategies influencing growth and adoption.

Dublin, July 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Cards and Payments: Opportunities and Risks to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the Saudi cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cash, card, credit transfer, direct debits, and cheques during the review-period (2021-25e).

The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2025e-29f). It also offers information on the country's competitive landscape, including market shares of issuers and schemes.

The report brings together the analyst's research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers detailed regulatory policies and recent changes in regulatory structure.

The report provides top-level market analysis, information and insights into the Saudi cards and payments industry, including:



Current and forecast values for each market in the Saudi cards and payments industry, including debit, credit and charge cards.

Detailed insights into payment instruments including cash, card, credit transfer, direct debits, and cheques. It also, includes an overview of the country's key alternative payment instruments.

Ecommerce market analysis.

Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing the Saudi cards and payments industry.

Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit, credit and charge cards.

Comprehensive analysis of consumer attitudes and buying preferences for cards. The competitive landscape of the Saudi cards and payments industry.

Key Highlights



Saudi Arabia is a regional pioneer in the adoption of contactless payments. Its position has been driven by the introduction of mada POS-supporting NFC payments (also known as mada atheer payments) by the national payment scheme mada, as well as the launch of contactless payments for public transport. In February 2025, the Royal Commission for Riyadh City introduced Apple Pay's Express Transit mode for fare payments on the Riyadh Metro and Bus networks. This functionality allows commuters to seamlessly pay fares at metro and bus entry gates using their iPhone or Apple Watch.

Aligned with its Vision 2030 strategy, the government has launched initiatives to support ecommerce growth. In August 2024, the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises (Monsha'at) organized E-commerce Week to familiarize entrepreneurs with the importance of ecommerce and its impact on SMEs. Monsha'at collaborated with government and private entities to host the event in Riyadh, Madinah, Jeddah, and Al-Khobar. The main objective was to facilitate communication and the exchange of experiences among entrepreneurs, experts, and relevant government entities via workshops, entrepreneurial meetings, consultations, and guidance sessions with specialists and experts from various fields. Buoyed by the growing ecommerce market, the adoption of BNPL solutions is steadily increasing in Saudi Arabia. BNPL firms are raising significant funding and expanding their offerings to strengthen their presence in the country. In February 2025, the BNPL and financial services provider Tabby raised Saudi riyal (SAR) 600 million ($160 million) in a series E financing round led by the existing investors Blue Pool Capital and Hassana Investment Company, as well as the new investors STV and Wellington Management. The funding valued the company at SAR12.4 billion ($3.3 billion). As of February 2025, Tabby had more than 15 million registered users and partnered with over 40,000 merchants.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Overview

3. Payment Instruments

4. Card-Based Payments

5. Ecommerce Payments

6. In-Store Payments

7. Buy Now Pay Later

8. Mobile Payments

9. P2P Payments

10. Bill Payments

11. Alternative Payments

12. Payment Innovation

13. Job Analysis

14. Payment Infrastructure and Regulation

15. Appendix

Companies Mentioned



Saudi National Bank

Al Rajhi Bank

Saudi British Bank

Riyad Bank

Alinma Bank

Arab National Bank

The Saudi Investment Bank

Visa

Mastercard American Express

For more information about this report visit

