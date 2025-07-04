ALLATRA Expresses Gratitude To His Holiness Pope Leo XIV For His Blessing: A New Chapter In Global Collaboration

An Apostolic Blessing from His Holiness Pope Leo XIV

An Apostolic Blessing from His Holiness Pope Leo XIV

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican's Secretary of State, and ALLATRA President Maryna Ovtsynova, May 16, 2025

VATICAN CITY, VATICAN CITY, July 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ALLATRA International Public Movement (IPM) is deeply honored to announce that His Holiness Pope Leo XIV has bestowed an apostolic blessing, further inspiring its President, Ms. Maryna Ovtsynova, and all volunteers, in their commitment to the movement's mission.This significant event follows the visit of Ms. Maryna Ovtsynova, ALLATRA IPM President, and Dr. Egon Cholakian, a registered federal lobbyist in the United States and representative of ALLATRA recent visit to the Vatican in May 2025, where they engaged in meaningful discussions with the Holy See on critical global challenges.The letter addressed to us, sent on behalf of His Holiness Pope Leo XIV, emphasized the key role of human unity in addressing global challenges, stating that 'protecting our shared environment requires the united efforts of all people.“His Holiness Leo XIV received with deep gratitude your heartfelt congratulations and kind wishes on the occasion of his election to the Chair of Peter, as well as the publications you graciously offered under your editorial care.Appreciative of the sentiments of profound spiritual communion that inspired this gesture, the Holy Father assures you of his paternal remembrance in prayer, recalling that“the urgent challenge to protect our common home includes a concern to bring the whole human family together to seek a sustainable and integral development [...]. The Creator does not abandon us; He never forsakes His loving plan or repents of having created us. Humanity still has the ability to work together in building our common home” (Laudato Si', 13).With these wishes, the Pope invokes the heavenly intercession of the Virgin Mary, Mother of the Church, and from the depths of his heart imparts the Apostolic Blessing, which he gladly extends to all those dear to you.Please accept the assurance of my highest esteem and my best wishes in the Lord.”During their latest visit, Maryna Ovtsynova and Dr. A. Egon Cholakian participated in high-level dialogues, further solidifying the relationship between ALLATRA and the Vatican. Maryna Ovtsynova, President of ALLATRA IPM, personally presented the Vatican Office and Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of the Vatican, with the organization's latest report:“Nanoplastics in the Biosphere. From Molecular Impact to Planetary Crisis.” This gesture reaffirmed ALLATRA's ongoing commitment to the protection of life on Earth, inspired by the blessing received from Pope Francis in 2024 . ALLATRA continues its internationally recognized work in the study of natural disasters and the promotion of global scientific cooperation.In response to the blessing received from His Holiness Pope Leo XIV, Maryna Ovtsynova, stated:“On behalf of the entire ALLATRA International Public Movement, we gratefully receive and share the Holy Father's blessing. This recognition is of profound significance to all our participants around the world. The Vatican's sincere concern for humanity and the planet deeply resonates with our mission, especially as we work on global threats such as natural disasters and nanoplastic pollution.About the ALLATRA International Public MovementThe ALLATRA International Public Movement is an independent, volunteer-based organization dedicated to conducting large-scale research in geodynamics and environmental transformation. Recognized for its interdisciplinary approach to the study of natural disasters, ALLATRA actively promotes international scientific cooperation and champions human rights and fundamental freedoms.

