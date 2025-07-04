403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Prio Doubles Down On Oil Output From Mature Offshore Fields, Eyes Major Growth In Brazil
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's Prio produced 100,100 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the second quarter of 2025, according to its official report. This marks a return to normal output after fixing technical issues at its Frade field.
Prio operates several offshore fields, with Peregrino, Frade, Albacora Leste, and Polvo/Tubarão Martelo making up its production. The company plans to double its daily output to over 200,000 barrels by 2026. This goal depends on two big moves.
First, Prio is set to acquire the remaining 60% of the Peregrino field from Equinor for $3.5 billion. This will make Prio the sole owner and add 202 million barrels of reserves.
Second, Prio is waiting for environmental approval to start producing oil from the Wahoo field, which will further boost output. Prio funds its expansion with its own cash flow and will temporarily increase its debt, aiming to complete the Peregrino deal by mid-2026.
The company reported R$15.6 billion in revenue and R$11.33 billion in net profit over the past year, with a net profit margin of 72.61%. Its shares trade near R$42, and analysts see more growth if these projects succeed.
Prio's strategy is to buy older oil fields and improve them, making them more efficient and productive. This approach has allowed Prio to grow quickly and become a key player in Brazil's oil sector.
The company's expansion strengthens Brazil's energy independence and supports local jobs and growth. Prio's future will depend on its ability to deliver these projects on time and manage its finances carefully.
Prio operates several offshore fields, with Peregrino, Frade, Albacora Leste, and Polvo/Tubarão Martelo making up its production. The company plans to double its daily output to over 200,000 barrels by 2026. This goal depends on two big moves.
First, Prio is set to acquire the remaining 60% of the Peregrino field from Equinor for $3.5 billion. This will make Prio the sole owner and add 202 million barrels of reserves.
Second, Prio is waiting for environmental approval to start producing oil from the Wahoo field, which will further boost output. Prio funds its expansion with its own cash flow and will temporarily increase its debt, aiming to complete the Peregrino deal by mid-2026.
The company reported R$15.6 billion in revenue and R$11.33 billion in net profit over the past year, with a net profit margin of 72.61%. Its shares trade near R$42, and analysts see more growth if these projects succeed.
Prio's strategy is to buy older oil fields and improve them, making them more efficient and productive. This approach has allowed Prio to grow quickly and become a key player in Brazil's oil sector.
The company's expansion strengthens Brazil's energy independence and supports local jobs and growth. Prio's future will depend on its ability to deliver these projects on time and manage its finances carefully.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- B2PRIME Announces B2MEET - Private Forums For Top-Tier Market Insights
- WEMADE & Redlab Unleash Web3 MMORPG Global Pre-Registration Open For Aug 2025
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
CommentsNo comment