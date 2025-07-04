403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump To Notify Countries Of New US Tariffs Starting July 4
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) President Donald Trump will start sending letters to US trading partners on July 4, 2025, to inform them about new tariffs on imported goods.
This move follows his administration's decision to set a minimum 10% tariff on almost all imports, with higher rates-up to 50%-for countries that sell much more to the US than they buy from it.
The White House says these tariffs aim to reduce the US trade deficit and protect American industries. The new rules will take effect on July 9 for most countries unless they reach a separate deal with the US.
So far, only the United Kingdom and Vietnam have secured new agreements. The US and China have agreed to temporarily lower some tariffs as they continue talks.
After announcing the tariffs in April, the US paused the highest rates for 90 days to allow for negotiations. That pause ends soon, and the administration does not plan to extend the deadline for most countries.
If a country does not reach a deal, the new tariffs will apply right away. The tariffs cover a wide range of products, including steel, aluminum, and many consumer goods.
For example, steel and aluminum tariffs will rise from 25% to 50% for most countries, except the UK, which will keep a 25% rate. The US has also added duties on products that contain steel and aluminum, such as appliances.
US-China Tariff Cuts Offset by High Duties Impacting Trade and Prices
The US and China recently agreed to lower their tariffs to 10% for 90 days, but overlapping duties mean most Chinese goods still face rates above 30%. The average US tariff rate has jumped from 2.5% to nearly 15% in 2025, the highest in over a century.
These changes have created uncertainty for businesses and global markets . Companies that rely on imports may face higher costs, which could lead to higher prices for consumers and possible job losses in some industries.
The administration argues that these steps are needed to support American jobs and industries. The main goal is to make imported goods more expensive, so US companies and consumers buy more American products.
The next few weeks will show how these new tariffs affect trade, prices, and the economy. The Congressional Budget Office CBO estimates tariffs will generate about $2.8 trillion over then years, financing America's largest tax cut in history.
This move follows his administration's decision to set a minimum 10% tariff on almost all imports, with higher rates-up to 50%-for countries that sell much more to the US than they buy from it.
The White House says these tariffs aim to reduce the US trade deficit and protect American industries. The new rules will take effect on July 9 for most countries unless they reach a separate deal with the US.
So far, only the United Kingdom and Vietnam have secured new agreements. The US and China have agreed to temporarily lower some tariffs as they continue talks.
After announcing the tariffs in April, the US paused the highest rates for 90 days to allow for negotiations. That pause ends soon, and the administration does not plan to extend the deadline for most countries.
If a country does not reach a deal, the new tariffs will apply right away. The tariffs cover a wide range of products, including steel, aluminum, and many consumer goods.
For example, steel and aluminum tariffs will rise from 25% to 50% for most countries, except the UK, which will keep a 25% rate. The US has also added duties on products that contain steel and aluminum, such as appliances.
US-China Tariff Cuts Offset by High Duties Impacting Trade and Prices
The US and China recently agreed to lower their tariffs to 10% for 90 days, but overlapping duties mean most Chinese goods still face rates above 30%. The average US tariff rate has jumped from 2.5% to nearly 15% in 2025, the highest in over a century.
These changes have created uncertainty for businesses and global markets . Companies that rely on imports may face higher costs, which could lead to higher prices for consumers and possible job losses in some industries.
The administration argues that these steps are needed to support American jobs and industries. The main goal is to make imported goods more expensive, so US companies and consumers buy more American products.
The next few weeks will show how these new tariffs affect trade, prices, and the economy. The Congressional Budget Office CBO estimates tariffs will generate about $2.8 trillion over then years, financing America's largest tax cut in history.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
CommentsNo comment