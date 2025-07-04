Tamil Nadu Assembly Election: Actor Vijay To Be TVK's Chief Ministerial Candidate For 2026 Polls

MENAFN - Live Mint) Tamil superstar-turned-politician Vijay will be the official chief ministerial candidate of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, PTI reported on Friday, quoting party officials.

A special resolution was adopted in the party's executive committee meeting to pick Vijay as its CM face, added the report.

Speaking at the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's state executive committee meeting, actor and party chief Vijay said his party will not opt for an alliance with the BJP for selfish political gains. "A TVK-headed alliance would always be against the DMK and the BJP. There is no room for compromise in this. This state executive committee meeting strongly registers this...We are Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, which is not DMK or AIADMK to encourage alliance with the BJP for some selfish political gains," the actor said.

At the meeting, Vijay said,“No direct or indirect alliance with the ideological enemy and separatists. The BJP divides people based on religion and encourages division among people to enjoy political gain. Their such poisonous attempts could work anywhere but never in Tamil Nadu.”

The TVK also proposed holding a large-scale state conference in August and public meetings in villages to disseminate the party's ideology.

The TVK is also resolved to expand its membership base, setting a target of enrolling two crore members in the state. From September to December, party founder Vijay will embark on a state-wide tour across Tamil Nadu to meet voters and mobilise support.

At the meeting, the party condemned the Union government and the BJP over the way farmers were treated during the Delhi protests. It requested the ruling Tamil Nadu government to drop the proposed Melma SIPCOT industrial expansion plan.

It also vowed to fight for the rights of mango farmers in Krishnagiri, Theni, Thiruvallur, Salem, and Dindigul.

The party demanded that the Narendra Modi government retrieve Katchatheevu island. It condemned this and called it an attempt to cover up the findings at Keezhadi, which it claimed proved a Tamil civilisation dating back over 2000 years.

With agency inputs.