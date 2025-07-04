5.5 Million Shares Issued On Closing Of Option For Saskatchewan Mineral Claims
On June 27, 2025, the Purchaser issued to the Company, 5,500,000 common shares (the " Consideration Shares ") and it must pay $50,000 in cash within three (3) years of the effective date of the Option Agreement in order to acquire a 100% undivided interest in two mineral claims totaling approximately 5,355 hectares located in the Province of Saskatchewan (the " Property ").
The Company has granted the Purchaser the right, but not the obligation, to purchase a 3% net smelter return royalty (the " Royalty ") held by an arm's-length third party (the " Royalty Holder ") by issuing an additional 5,500,000 Consideration Shares to the Royalty Holder (the " Royalty But-Back "), subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.
The Consideration Shares are subject to a statutory four-month hold period under Canadian Securities Laws. No finder's fees were paid on this arm's length Option Agreement. A copy of the Option Agreement has been filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.
About LIVE Energy Minerals Corp.
LIVE is a mining exploration company actively engaged in exploring for and identifying new opportunities in clean energy minerals in North and South America. LIVE holds applications for a 100% interest in the uranium, vanadium, and molybdenum, Messa Top and Section 20 Mine projects located in the Colorado Plateau, USA. LIVE has also retained an interest in the McDermitt Lithium East Project, Nevada, USA. LIVE is focused on creating value for its shareholders by combining quality project with proven exploration strategies and a team driven to achieve exceptional outcomes.
