Happy Belly Food Group's Heal Wellness QSR Announces The Opening Of Its Newest Location In Aurora, Ontario

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada is pleased to announce the opening of its 26th Heal Wellness, located in Aurora, Ontario. Heal Wellness ("") is a fresh smoothie bowls, acai bowls, and smoothies quick serve restaurant (""). The Grand opening will be located at 15570 Yonge Street, Unit 2, Aurora, Ontario, this Saturday July 5, 2025.







"This opening represents our 26th location open and operating, with more in construction and scheduled to be open throughout 2025," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly. We have seen tremendous growth with Heal and the rest of the Happy Belly's portfolio of emerging brands culminating in our accelerated store opening growth across both corporate and franchise locations. This ongoing rollout reflects our disciplined blend of organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

"With each new restaurant opening our national footprint continues to expand. Heal's first-mover advantage in our chosen markets has enabled us to experience significant growth with more units now under construction in Alberta, Ontario and P.E.I. Supported by 195 units already secured under development agreements stretching coast to coast we have set the stage for continued, predictable expansion as Heal becomes Canada's first true national smoothie bowl brand."







"With 606 retail locations under contract-spanning projects in development, under construction, or already open-our franchise pipeline is robust. By carefully selecting the right partners and prime real estate, we will maintain momentum and achieve our disciplined growth objectives through 2026."

We are just getting started.

About Heal Wellness

Heal Wellness was founded with a passion and mission to provide quick, fresh wellness foods that support a busy and active lifestyle. We currently offer a diverse range of smoothie bowls and smoothies. We take pride in meticulously selecting every superfood ingredient on our menu to fuel the body, including acai smoothie bowls, smoothies, and super-seed grain bowls. Our smoothie bowls are crafted with real fruit and enriched with superfoods like acai, pitaya, goji berries, chia seeds, and more.

Franchising

For franchising inquiries, please see or contact us at ... .

About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada.







Sean Black

Chief Executive Officer

Shawn Moniz

Chief Operating Officer