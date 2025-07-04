Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Parliament Approves 2024 State Budget Execution Bill In Final Reading

2025-07-04 06:06:05
At today's meeting of the extraordinary session of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan, lawmakers approved the bill on the execution of the 2024 state budget in its third and final reading, Azernews reports.

