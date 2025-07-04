Polish Embassy Consular Section Damaged In Kyiv Attack Sikorski

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on social media X by Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski, according to Ukrinform.

"As a result of a massive Russian attack on Kyiv, the building of our embassy's consular section was damaged. I just spoke with Ambassador Łukasiewicz. Everyone is alive and well. Ukraine urgently needs air defense systems," Sikorski wrote.

As reported, 23 people were injured in Kyiv as a result of the Russian air attack, 14 of whom were hospitalized.

Number of injured rises following Russia's attack on– mayor

Air defense forces neutralized 478 air attack weapons, including two Iskander-K cruise missiles, which the Russians used to attack on the evening of July 3. Kyiv was the main target of the strike.

Illustrative photo