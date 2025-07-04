Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Polish Embassy Consular Section Damaged In Kyiv Attack Sikorski

2025-07-04 06:05:48
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on social media X by Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski, according to Ukrinform.

"As a result of a massive Russian attack on Kyiv, the building of our embassy's consular section was damaged. I just spoke with Ambassador Łukasiewicz. Everyone is alive and well. Ukraine urgently needs air defense systems," Sikorski wrote.

As reported, 23 people were injured in Kyiv as a result of the Russian air attack, 14 of whom were hospitalized.

Read also: Number of injured rises following Russia's attack on Kyiv – mayor

Air defense forces neutralized 478 air attack weapons, including two Iskander-K cruise missiles, which the Russians used to attack on the evening of July 3. Kyiv was the main target of the strike.

