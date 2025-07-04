Polish Embassy Consular Section Damaged In Kyiv Attack Sikorski
"As a result of a massive Russian attack on Kyiv, the building of our embassy's consular section was damaged. I just spoke with Ambassador Łukasiewicz. Everyone is alive and well. Ukraine urgently needs air defense systems," Sikorski wrote.
As reported, 23 people were injured in Kyiv as a result of the Russian air attack, 14 of whom were hospitalized.Read also: Number of injured rises following Russia's attack on Kyiv – mayor
Air defense forces neutralized 478 air attack weapons, including two Iskander-K cruise missiles, which the Russians used to attack on the evening of July 3. Kyiv was the main target of the strike.
Illustrative photo
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Alpari Report Gold Above $3K: The Appeal Of Safe Haven Assets In Volatile Times After 'Liberation Day'
- B2PRIME Announces B2MEET - Private Forums For Top-Tier Market Insights
- French“Spiderman” Scales Skyscraper To Launch World's First Action Token
- All In Traders Expands Its Trading Ecosystem With“Netflix For Traders,” AI Tools, And Global Live Event
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
CommentsNo comment