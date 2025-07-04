Lithuania Secures GROM Missile Systems To Upgrade Air Defense
According to information, this acquisition follows a contract signed in 2023 with Polish defense manufacturer MESKO S.A., valued at 28 million euros
The GROM system, manufactured in Poland, is designed to engage visually identified airborne targets emitting infrared radiation, including aircraft, helicopters, fighter jets, and remotely piloted aerial vehicles.
Equipped with a heat-seeking warhead, GROM missiles can lock onto targets before launch and neutralize them at altitudes of up to 3.5 kilometers and distances of up to 5.5 kilometers. These systems allow Lithuanian troops to engage airborne threats from various positions, standing, kneeling, from trenches, naval platforms, or even from slowly moving vehicles.
Known for its mobility and versatility, the GROM system is suitable for use by infantry units and for the protection of critical infrastructure against direct air attacks.
“Lithuania remains firmly committed to the modernization of its armed forces, with a strategic focus on enhancing air defense,” the Ministry of National Defense stated.
The addition of GROM systems represents another significant step in strengthening Lithuania's national security and deepening defense cooperation with NATO allies in the region.
