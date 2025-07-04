Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Defense Min. Congratulates US Defense Sec. On Independence Day

2025-07-04 06:04:20
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 4 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Defense Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Sabah sent a cable on Friday to US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, congratulating him on the occasion of his country's 249th Independence Day.
Sheikh Abdullah Al-Sabah expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes to the US Secretary of Defense and to the US Armed Forces, praising the deep, close, and distinguished relations between the two countries.
He also praised the historic role played by the US to liberate Kuwait and its continued support for the cause of justice, stressing his commitment to strengthening joint cooperation and action. (end)
