Road Logistics Industry Outlook Report 2025 Market To Reach Sales Of $3.9 Trillion By 2034 - Rising Demand For Speed And Efficiency Fuels Innovation And Consolidation In Last-Mile Delivery Market
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|150
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$3.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Featured
- DHL International GmbH Deutsche Post AG United Parcel Service Inc. FedEx Corp. Xiamen Xiangyu Co. Ltd. CEVA Logistics Inc. Kuehne Nagel Management AG Noatum Logistics USA LLC Penske Corp. C H Robinson Worldwide Inc. J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. Ryder System Inc. XPO Logistics Inc. Knight Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Schneider National Inc. ArcBest Corp. Yellow Corp. GEFCO S.A. Saltchuk Werner Enterprises Inc. Bennett International Group LLC AAA Cooper Transportation Inc. Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P Quantix SCS Inc. Acme Truck Line Inc. LT Harnett Trucking Inc. RD Logistics Inc. World Trade Logistics Inc. Cannon Logistics LLC Sea Transport Management WA Just International Logistics Co. Ltd
Road Logistics Market Segmentation
By Type
- Less Than Truckload Parcel Same Day
By Application
- International
By End User
- Retail Healthcare Oil And Gas
By Geography
- North America (USA, Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Vietnam, Rest of APAC) The Middle East and Africa (Middle East, Africa) South and Central America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SCA)
