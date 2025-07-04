Body Composition Analyzers Market Report For M&A, Expansion, And Competitive Benchmarking (20252034)

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The body composition analyzers market size has grown strongly in recent years. It is anticipated to grow from $0.56 billion in 2024 to $0.61 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing health consciousness and awareness, increasing geriatric population, sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy dietary habits, growth in the fitness and sports sector, and growth in research and development investments.

What Is The Future Growth Potential Of The Body Composition Analyzers Market?

The body composition analyzers market is poised for robust growth in the upcoming years. According to forecasts, it is set to expand to $0.84 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.3%. The anticipated growth from 2025 to 2029 can be attributed to the continuing rise in global obesity rates, expansion of corporate wellness programs, a surge in use among sports professionals, increasing healthcare expenditure, and expansion into emerging markets. Major trends in the forecast period encompass the integration of artificial intelligence AI and machine learning, advanced sensors, the expansion of wearable technology, digitalization, and the deployment of user-friendly software and AI-powered analysis tools.

What Factors Drive The Growth Of The Body Composition Analyzers Market?

The expanding prevalence of obesity is projected to significantly bolster the growth of the body composition analyzers market. Obesity, characterized by excessive fat accumulation, poses significant health risks and contributes to conditions such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and musculoskeletal disorders. The ascend in obesity prevalence can be attributed to sedentary lifestyles, as people spend more time sitting, whether at desks, in front of screens, or during commutes, which reduces physical activity, leading to lower energy expenditure, and ultimately causing weight gain over time.

Which Companies Dominate The Body Composition Analyzers Market?

Prominent players operating in the body composition analyzers market include GE Healthcare Technologies Inc., Omron Healthcare Co Ltd., Hologic Inc., InBody Co Ltd., Seca GmbH & Co KG, Withings SA, Jawon Medical Co Ltd., Tanita Corporation, Ezra Scan Inc., RJL Systems Inc., Motustech Co Ltd., Evolt 360 Pty Ltd, COSMED S.R.L., Selvas Healthcare Inc., ACCUNIQ Co Ltd., Charder Electronic Co Ltd., OsteoSys Corp., Bodystat Ltd., Medzone Healthcare, and Maltron International Ltd.

What New Technologies Are Emerging in the Body Composition Analyzers Market?

Major companies in the body composition analyzers market are focusing on advanced technologies such as portable on-the-go testing solutions to enhance accessibility and convenience in clinical and field environments. Portable on-the-go testing solutions refer to compact, mobile diagnostic devices enabling accurate health assessments outside traditional medical settings.

What Are The Primary Market Segments In The Body Composition Analyzers Market?

The body composition analyzers market covered in this report is segmented based on the following categories:

1 By Product Type: Bio Impedance Analyser, Skinfold Callipers, Hydrostatic Weighing Equipment, Air Displacement Plethysmography, Dual Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry, Other Product Types

2 By Compartment Model Type: Two-Compartment Model, Three-Compartment Model, Multi-Compartment Models

3 By End User: Hospitals, Fitness Clubs And Wellness Centres, Academic And Research Centres, Other End-Users

How Is The Body Composition Analyzers Market Distributed Globally?

Regionally, North America represented the largest portion of the body composition analyzers market in 2024, whereas the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to be the fastest growing in the coming period. The report covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

