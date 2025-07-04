Obyte City initial sale completes, generous referral rewards begin

Obyte City initial sale has completed. Now plots in the Obyte City are sold only for CITY, and referrers can earn 10% of what their referrals spend.

VADUZ, LIECHTENSTEIN, July 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The first chapter of Obyte City has successfully closed with more than 1,100 plots bought and over 1,300 GBYTE contributed before the June 30 deadline. The initial sale marked the debut of the CITY token and introduced users to a virtual world built on the Obyte network, where connection, collaboration, and community rewards reign supreme.Obyte City is a cypherpunk-themed digital city powered entirely by the Obyte DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) and its decentralized Autonomous Agents. At its heart lies a simple concept: users buy plots of land on streets like Satoshi Street, Tim May avenue, etc and, when placed near other plots, both parties earn rewards like additional land and virtual houses. The platform thrives on cooperation, since neighboring users have to work together via Telegram or Discord to claim their prizes.Besides, building a house not only gives someone a permanent place in the City but also unlocks new opportunities, like assigning shortcodes (custom, human-readable, and potentially tradeable addresses) and earning from future newcomers. Behind all this is the CITY token, the currency of this community. It's minted dynamically as users interact, and burned with each fee paid, creating an economic model that balances growth with deflation.Earn by Growing the City - Referral RewardsUsers aren't just buying plots: they're unlocking earning potential. Obyte City's referral system makes it easy to benefit from spreading the word. When someone purchases a plot using your personal link (which is any of your plot or house pages), you gain a referral boost: a steep increase in your chances of becoming their neighbor. In other words, you're more likely to receive the double-reward bonus -a house and two additional plots- when referrals find their place near yours.On average, referrers earn 10% of what referrals spend (excluding fees), and as more users join and buy multiple plots, this can compound significantly. It's a system designed not only to reward community-building but also to increase the likelihood of earning rewards for both parties. To start referring, users simply share a link to their plot or house through their own social media accounts, and the City page automatically makes them referrers for new users clicking the link.CITY Token Now Required for PlotsWith the initial GBYTE sale phase now over, users can no longer buy plots using GBYTE. All plot purchases are now paid in CITY, obtainable from other users or via decentralized exchanges Oswap and ODEX. The current price of the token is around $0.009, which would make $9.6 per plot.CITY is minted when users find neighbors and earn reward plots, and it's burned with every transaction fee, making it potentially deflationary. This built-in scarcity, combined with growing demand, opens up the possibility of long-term token appreciation. Plots can also be relinquished for a refund of their purchase price (excluding the burned fee), making the system both flexible and fair.A Living Digital EcosystemFrom customizable houses and tradeable shortcodes to long-term collaboration via Telegram or Discord, Obyte City is more than a virtual map - it's a living ecosystem. Users can own multiple plots, connect with neighbors to unlock bonuses, and even participate in the City's governance. The mayor, for instance, is elected by the community and can place non-transferable“special houses” that shape the City's layout and narrative.As the project evolves, funds raised during the token sale will go toward developing enhanced interfaces, analytics, and tools that make the City more accessible and engaging for new and current citizens alike.About ObyteObyte is a distributed DAG-based cryptocurrency network dedicated to pioneering the next frontier of decentralization and individual autonomy. Founded in 2016, Obyte has emerged as a trailblazer in the realm of distributed ledger technologies, driven by a steadfast commitment to innovation and ideological principles that assert individual freedoms.

