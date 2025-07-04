Sara Ali Khan Calls It A Big Day As Ibrahim's Sarzameen Trailer Out Along With Metro... In Dino

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, July 4 (IANS) It is a big day for former actress Amrita Singh as the trailer of her son Ibrahim Ali Khan's "Sarzameen" has been released on the same day as the theatrical release of daughter Sara Ali Khan's "Metro... In Dino".

Sharing the enchanting trailer of "Sarzameen" on her official IG, Sara penned the caption, "Today is Mommy's day! Meri movie and bhai Jaans trailer...And if i can say so myself both are ..Go to the theatre now! And mark your calendar for the 25th of July!"

The preview of "Sarzameen" shows Prithviraj Sukumaran as Vijay Menon, a man torn between his duty as a father and a soldier. We also see Kajol as Meher, a mother adamant about keeping her family together, and Ibrahim as Harman, a young man caught at a crossroads.

Spilling his excitement about being a part of the highly-awaited drama, Ibrahim shared,“Sarzameen is an emotional milestone I'll carry forever. It challenged me in ways I never imagined, not just as an actor, but as a person too. My character is torn between love, loyalty, and truth, and navigating that emotional spectrum was the most intense learning curve."

Speaking about his experience of sharing the screen with Kajol and Prithviraj, he added, "It was a treasure trove to see Kajol Ma'am and Prithviraj Sir in action, they are so gracious and effortless in their art and this pushed me to put my best foot forward. Kayoze too pushed me in all the right ways, he demanded depth, stillness, and vulnerability. I have put my heart and soul into Sarzameen and I hope the audiences enjoy watching the film. Stories like Sarzameen deserve to be seen and felt by everyone, everywhere.”

Helmed by the first-time director Kayoze Irani "Sarzameen" is expected to be out on JioHotstar on July, 25th.

Talking about the drama, Irani added,“Sarzameen is my first feature film as a director and I am incredibly proud of it. This story came to me like a whisper and quickly became a roar I couldn't ignore. It's emotional, it's intense, and it asks big questions but at its heart, it's about love, identity, and finding your place in a messy world. It is resonant of the world today and it captures the complexity of it. Directing Kajol Ma'am, Prithviraj Sir, and Ibrahim was a surreal experience, they brought so much vulnerability to their characters, and that made all the difference.”