403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Barraquer Eye Hospital A Global Reference In Advanced Ophthalmology In The Heart Of Dubai
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Barraquer Eye Hospital– UAE is an extension of the prestigious Barraquer Institute in Barcelona, which boasts over 80 years of leadership in ophthalmology and microsurgery. Since its launch in Dubai, this specialized medical center has become a benchmark in advanced eye care, combining global expertise with cutting-edge medical technologies and a team of world-renowned doctor and surgeons.
The hospital is guided by a clear philosophy centered on deep specialization, diagnostic precision, and transparent care delivery. This approach provides patients with effective, safe, and personalized solutions for their visual problems, no matter how complex. Its commitment also extends to supporting scientific research and medical education, ensuring the hospital remains at the forefront of the rapidly evolving field of ophthalmology. Dr. Mohsen Semaan, Medical Director at Barraquer Eye Hospital, explains:
“We don't just treat eyes - we restore vision, confidence, and quality of life. Every patient is a priority, and every procedure is carried out with utmost precision, safety, and a focus on sustainable results.” Comprehensive Medical Services in a Specialized Environment
Barraquer Eye Hospital in Dubai offers a full range of ophthalmology and eye surgery services for all age groups and conditions, from early diagnosis to complex surgical interventions. Services include: Vision correction surgeries (LASIK, Femto-SMILE, PRK) Cataract treatment using the latest smart lens technologies Retina and vitreous surgery using precision microsurgical equipment Corneal disease treatment and corneal transplantation Strabismus surgery and pediatric eye corrections Glaucoma (intraocular pressure) treatment Specialized clinics for genetic eye disorders and age-related macular degeneration Early diagnosis of eye diseases related to diabetes and hypertension Cutting-Edge Technology for Better Vision
Barraquer is one of the first centers in the region to integrate AI-powered diagnostic and surgical devices, enhancing both diagnostic accuracy and treatment outcomes. The hospital also utilizes optical coherence tomography (OCT), retinal imaging, and advanced 3D visual simulation systems during surgeries. Pioneering Pediatric Ophthalmology
The hospital houses a dedicated pediatric ophthalmology department led by specialists with vast experience in handling delicate cases in infants and children. The department addresses conditions such as strabismus, amblyopia (lazy eye), blocked tear ducts, and inherited retinal disorders in newborns. A Patient-Centered Experience with Complete Privacy
Barraquer offers an exceptional medical journey from reception to recovery within a sophisticated setting that blends European standards with Emirati hospitality-ensuring both patients and their families feel reassured and comfortable. The medical team provides detailed and personalized consultations, focusing on patient education and empowerment for informed treatment decisions. International Academic and Scientific Partnerships
Barraquer Dubai takes pride in its strong collaboration with the original Barraquer Institute in Barcelona, offering a unique advantage in knowledge transfer and continuous training for its medical team. The hospital also participates in advanced international research, especially in rare or genetic eye diseases, helping enhance treatment effectiveness.
Location & Contact
The hospital is guided by a clear philosophy centered on deep specialization, diagnostic precision, and transparent care delivery. This approach provides patients with effective, safe, and personalized solutions for their visual problems, no matter how complex. Its commitment also extends to supporting scientific research and medical education, ensuring the hospital remains at the forefront of the rapidly evolving field of ophthalmology. Dr. Mohsen Semaan, Medical Director at Barraquer Eye Hospital, explains:
“We don't just treat eyes - we restore vision, confidence, and quality of life. Every patient is a priority, and every procedure is carried out with utmost precision, safety, and a focus on sustainable results.” Comprehensive Medical Services in a Specialized Environment
Barraquer Eye Hospital in Dubai offers a full range of ophthalmology and eye surgery services for all age groups and conditions, from early diagnosis to complex surgical interventions. Services include: Vision correction surgeries (LASIK, Femto-SMILE, PRK) Cataract treatment using the latest smart lens technologies Retina and vitreous surgery using precision microsurgical equipment Corneal disease treatment and corneal transplantation Strabismus surgery and pediatric eye corrections Glaucoma (intraocular pressure) treatment Specialized clinics for genetic eye disorders and age-related macular degeneration Early diagnosis of eye diseases related to diabetes and hypertension Cutting-Edge Technology for Better Vision
Barraquer is one of the first centers in the region to integrate AI-powered diagnostic and surgical devices, enhancing both diagnostic accuracy and treatment outcomes. The hospital also utilizes optical coherence tomography (OCT), retinal imaging, and advanced 3D visual simulation systems during surgeries. Pioneering Pediatric Ophthalmology
The hospital houses a dedicated pediatric ophthalmology department led by specialists with vast experience in handling delicate cases in infants and children. The department addresses conditions such as strabismus, amblyopia (lazy eye), blocked tear ducts, and inherited retinal disorders in newborns. A Patient-Centered Experience with Complete Privacy
Barraquer offers an exceptional medical journey from reception to recovery within a sophisticated setting that blends European standards with Emirati hospitality-ensuring both patients and their families feel reassured and comfortable. The medical team provides detailed and personalized consultations, focusing on patient education and empowerment for informed treatment decisions. International Academic and Scientific Partnerships
Barraquer Dubai takes pride in its strong collaboration with the original Barraquer Institute in Barcelona, offering a unique advantage in knowledge transfer and continuous training for its medical team. The hospital also participates in advanced international research, especially in rare or genetic eye diseases, helping enhance treatment effectiveness.
Location & Contact
Barraquer Eye Hospital is strategically located in the Al Jaddaf area of Dubai. Appointments can be booked easily through the website or via direct contact with the hospital's dedicated admin team.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- B2PRIME Announces B2MEET - Private Forums For Top-Tier Market Insights
- WEMADE & Redlab Unleash Web3 MMORPG Global Pre-Registration Open For Aug 2025
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
CommentsNo comment