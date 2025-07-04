Barraquer Eye Hospital A Global Reference In Advanced Ophthalmology In The Heart Of Dubai

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Barraquer Eye Hospital– UAE is an extension of the prestigious Barraquer Institute in Barcelona, which boasts over 80 years of leadership in ophthalmology and microsurgery. Since its launch in Dubai, this specialized medical center has become a benchmark in advanced eye care, combining global expertise with cutting-edge medical technologies and a team of world-renowned doctor and surgeons.

The hospital is guided by a clear philosophy centered on deep specialization, diagnostic precision, and transparent care delivery. This approach provides patients with effective, safe, and personalized solutions for their visual problems, no matter how complex. Its commitment also extends to supporting scientific research and medical education, ensuring the hospital remains at the forefront of the rapidly evolving field of ophthalmology.

Dr. Mohsen Semaan, Medical Director at Barraquer Eye Hospital, explains:“We don't just treat eyes - we restore vision, confidence, and quality of life. Every patient is a priority, and every procedure is carried out with utmost precision, safety, and a focus on sustainable results.”

Comprehensive Medical Services in a Specialized EnvironmentBarraquer Eye Hospital in Dubai offers a full range of ophthalmology and eye surgery services for all age groups and conditions, from early diagnosis to complex surgical interventions. Services include:

Vision correction surgeries (LASIK, Femto-SMILE, PRK)

Cataract treatment using the latest smart lens technologies

Retina and vitreous surgery using precision microsurgical equipment

Corneal disease treatment and corneal transplantation

Strabismus surgery and pediatric eye corrections

Glaucoma (intraocular pressure) treatment

Specialized clinics for genetic eye disorders and age-related macular degeneration

Early diagnosis of eye diseases related to diabetes and hypertension

Cutting-Edge Technology for Better VisionBarraquer is one of the first centers in the region to integrate AI-powered diagnostic and surgical devices, enhancing both diagnostic accuracy and treatment outcomes. The hospital also utilizes optical coherence tomography (OCT), retinal imaging, and advanced 3D visual simulation systems during surgeries.

Pioneering Pediatric OphthalmologyThe hospital houses a dedicated pediatric ophthalmology department led by specialists with vast experience in handling delicate cases in infants and children. The department addresses conditions such as strabismus, amblyopia (lazy eye), blocked tear ducts, and inherited retinal disorders in newborns.

A Patient-Centered Experience with Complete PrivacyBarraquer offers an exceptional medical journey from reception to recovery within a sophisticated setting that blends European standards with Emirati hospitality-ensuring both patients and their families feel reassured and comfortable. The medical team provides detailed and personalized consultations, focusing on patient education and empowerment for informed treatment decisions.

International Academic and Scientific PartnershipsBarraquer Dubai takes pride in its strong collaboration with the original Barraquer Institute in Barcelona, offering a unique advantage in knowledge transfer and continuous training for its medical team. The hospital also participates in advanced international research, especially in rare or genetic eye diseases, helping enhance treatment effectiveness.

Location & Contact

Barraquer Eye Hospital is strategically located in the Al Jaddaf area of Dubai. Appointments can be booked easily through the website or via direct contact with the hospital's dedicated admin team.