403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Sightsavers India Fellowship Programme Invites Applications For 2025
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India, 03 July 2025 : Sightsavers India, a development organisation committed to preventing avoidable blindness and promoting equal opportunities for people with disabilities is pleased to announce that applications for the 2025 cohort of the prestigious India Fellowship Program are now open.
According to a recent study "Democratizing Access to World-Class Eye Care" India with an estimated 25,000 ophthalmologists has just around 15 per million population. However, the urban-rural disparity exists here too with urban areas having one ophthalmologist for 10,000 people with rural areas far behind at one for every 250,000 people. This imbalance highlights a significant gap in accessible and timely eye care services, especially in underserved and remote regions.
Addressing this disparity requires more than infrastructure, it demands skilled, motivated professionals on the ground. The Sightsavers India Fellowship Program is a vital step in this direction. Designed to nurture and equip young ophthalmologists, the programme offers hands-on clinical training, community engagement experience, a chance to participate in eye health surveys, and exposure to high-volume settings in rural and peri-urban areas.
By investing in the next generation of eye health professionals, the Fellowship is not only strengthening the human resource base but also ensuring that quality eye care reaches those who need it the most. It is a strategic response to a systemic issue and a step towards a future where preventable blindness is no longer a public health burden.
The 24-month structured program combines intensive clinical training at leading eye health institutions with experienced professionals with practical experience. The program includes district postings, one-on-one clinical-surgical mentorship, participation in community-based surveys and self-transformation mentoring. Fellows will also receive an attractive stipend and residential facility.
The fellows experience structured skill enhancement and mentoring process covering clinical and surgical ophthalmology and managerial and holistic life skills. Every stage of the fellowship program optimises learning that helps the fellows transform into all-rounded seasoned professional
The residential Fellowship is designed for postgraduates or diploma holders in ophthalmology (MS/DO/DNB) from any recognised institute / university in India, having sound knowledge on clinical ophthalmology (current year pass outs are eligible to apply). Desired attributes include high learning orientation, adaptability, professional ethics and emotional resilience.
The last date for submitting applications is 15th August 2025 and the Fellowship will begin in September 2025.
Speaking on the announcement, RN Mohanty, CEO of Sightsavers India, said "India has made remarkable strides in expanding access to eye care and strengthening human resources remains key to sustaining this progress. Through Sightsavers India's Fellowship Program, we are proud to nurture young ophthalmologists who are passionate about delivering quality care where it's needed most. We look forward to welcoming the next cohort of fellows-future leaders who will help shape a more inclusive society and contribute to reducing blindness prevalence."
Interested applicants can visit the Sightsavers India Fellowship Program website for more information and apply online.
Visit this link to learn more and apply for the Fellowship Program-
About Sightsavers India
Sightsavers India also known as Royal Commonwealth Society for the Blind, is a development organisation working with partners to reduce avoidable blindness and promote equality of opportunity for people with disabilities. Sightsavers India collaborates with various departments of the respective state governments to scale up operations for Social Inclusion, Eye Health and Inclusive Education- our three core areas of work. We work in a sustainable way to promote lasting change by strengthening existing health systems, seeking to engage with the governments and demonstrating best practices.
About India Fellowship Program
Sightsavers India Fellowship is an opportunity for promising and passionate young ophthalmologists to get trained at some of the leading eye health institutes in India. Alongside, the fellows will get a chance to apply these skills and knowledge in a real‐world scenario while being placed under Sightsavers India Eye Health Programme.
The program identifies promising young ophthalmologists from India and grooms them through an innovative 24-month course to enhance their perspectives on rural eye health. After a rapid 4-month training in Cataract, the fellows are placed in the peripheral centres of one of the 8 states- Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Odisha. The process involves skill upgradation components and personal interactions with eminent leaders in the eye care and development sector.
According to a recent study "Democratizing Access to World-Class Eye Care" India with an estimated 25,000 ophthalmologists has just around 15 per million population. However, the urban-rural disparity exists here too with urban areas having one ophthalmologist for 10,000 people with rural areas far behind at one for every 250,000 people. This imbalance highlights a significant gap in accessible and timely eye care services, especially in underserved and remote regions.
Addressing this disparity requires more than infrastructure, it demands skilled, motivated professionals on the ground. The Sightsavers India Fellowship Program is a vital step in this direction. Designed to nurture and equip young ophthalmologists, the programme offers hands-on clinical training, community engagement experience, a chance to participate in eye health surveys, and exposure to high-volume settings in rural and peri-urban areas.
By investing in the next generation of eye health professionals, the Fellowship is not only strengthening the human resource base but also ensuring that quality eye care reaches those who need it the most. It is a strategic response to a systemic issue and a step towards a future where preventable blindness is no longer a public health burden.
The 24-month structured program combines intensive clinical training at leading eye health institutions with experienced professionals with practical experience. The program includes district postings, one-on-one clinical-surgical mentorship, participation in community-based surveys and self-transformation mentoring. Fellows will also receive an attractive stipend and residential facility.
The fellows experience structured skill enhancement and mentoring process covering clinical and surgical ophthalmology and managerial and holistic life skills. Every stage of the fellowship program optimises learning that helps the fellows transform into all-rounded seasoned professional
The residential Fellowship is designed for postgraduates or diploma holders in ophthalmology (MS/DO/DNB) from any recognised institute / university in India, having sound knowledge on clinical ophthalmology (current year pass outs are eligible to apply). Desired attributes include high learning orientation, adaptability, professional ethics and emotional resilience.
The last date for submitting applications is 15th August 2025 and the Fellowship will begin in September 2025.
Speaking on the announcement, RN Mohanty, CEO of Sightsavers India, said "India has made remarkable strides in expanding access to eye care and strengthening human resources remains key to sustaining this progress. Through Sightsavers India's Fellowship Program, we are proud to nurture young ophthalmologists who are passionate about delivering quality care where it's needed most. We look forward to welcoming the next cohort of fellows-future leaders who will help shape a more inclusive society and contribute to reducing blindness prevalence."
Interested applicants can visit the Sightsavers India Fellowship Program website for more information and apply online.
Visit this link to learn more and apply for the Fellowship Program-
About Sightsavers India
Sightsavers India also known as Royal Commonwealth Society for the Blind, is a development organisation working with partners to reduce avoidable blindness and promote equality of opportunity for people with disabilities. Sightsavers India collaborates with various departments of the respective state governments to scale up operations for Social Inclusion, Eye Health and Inclusive Education- our three core areas of work. We work in a sustainable way to promote lasting change by strengthening existing health systems, seeking to engage with the governments and demonstrating best practices.
About India Fellowship Program
Sightsavers India Fellowship is an opportunity for promising and passionate young ophthalmologists to get trained at some of the leading eye health institutes in India. Alongside, the fellows will get a chance to apply these skills and knowledge in a real‐world scenario while being placed under Sightsavers India Eye Health Programme.
The program identifies promising young ophthalmologists from India and grooms them through an innovative 24-month course to enhance their perspectives on rural eye health. After a rapid 4-month training in Cataract, the fellows are placed in the peripheral centres of one of the 8 states- Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Odisha. The process involves skill upgradation components and personal interactions with eminent leaders in the eye care and development sector.
Company :-Storytellers 101 PR
User :- Victor De Souza
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- PU Prime And Argentina Football Association Celebrate Official Signing Ceremony In Madrid
CommentsNo comment