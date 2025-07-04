Investigation Reveals Riverbed Alteration Before Swat Tragedy Rescue Operation Enters Seventh Day

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) New revelations have surfaced in the tragic incident in Swat , where 17 people were swept away by a flash flood in River Swat on June 26.

According to the official investigation report prepared by the Commissioner of Malakand Division, it has been discovered that the course of the river had been altered due to reinforced protective embankments prior to the incident.

The report further states that the affected tourists entered the river at 9:31 AM, and just 14 minutes later, at 9:45 AM, the water level surged rapidly. Rescue teams arrived at the site at 10:05 AM, nearly 20 minutes after the water level rose.

Meanwhile, search and rescue operations continued for the seventh consecutive day to locate a missing boy. Rescue authorities confirmed that 12 bodies have been recovered so far.

PDMA Chief Testifies Before Inquiry Committee

The Director General of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) informed the inquiry committee that a weather alert had been issued to the district administration on June 23, warning of heavy rainfall in various districts, including Peshawar and Swat, expected from June 25 onward.

The PDMA had also cautioned about potential flash floods in local streams and rivers across Swat, Dir, Kohistan, and Shangla.

The DG PDMA further stated that all district administrations were directed to ensure the availability of heavy and light machinery for emergency response. Funds amounting to Rs 460 million were disbursed across the province, and relief items were provided based on each district's demand. He emphasized that PDMA had fulfilled all its responsibilities in a timely manner.

Family from Mardan Swept Away While Taking Photos

Amin were rescued. However, his other two children, 6-year-old Aishal and 12-year-old Daniyal, and his 36-year-old nephew Farman were carried away by the flood. Rooh Amin, one of the survivors, recounted that they were taking photos in the river when the water suddenly surged. "We tried to find an escape route, but the water kept rising. We waited in the middle of the river for two and a half hours, but no help arrived," he said. The family had come to Swat for leisure, unaware that the river, which appeared calm and shallow when they entered for photos, would suddenly turn into a deadly torrent. Farman, who lost his life in the tragedy, was employed as a security guard. He leaves behind three children who are now orphaned. Among the deceased, one family hailed from Mardan and the other from Sialkot.

Among those swept away was a family from Nawan Kali, Rustam in Mardan. Nasir Ahmed's 14-year-old daughter Mah Rukh, 8-year-old son Ahmad Shareem, and his 60-year-old brother Rooh