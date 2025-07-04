Hope Spring Announces The Launch Of Ecard For People Of The Christian Faith

MENAFN - Pressat) Hereford based charity digital greetings card platform Hope spring ecard, today announced the launch of a new set of ecards. The announcement was made in a blog post on their website, posted on Tuesday the 1st of July. The new eCards are specifically designed for people of the Christian faith, and are available to send for free or for a donation.

The ecards include two distinct categories; Christian birthday ecards and a category that seems obvious, but new to the platform nonetheless Christian Christmas eCards. The new Christian ecard range was the brainchild of platform manager Seun Olonade and one of the volunteer greetings card designers on the platform, Wendy Samuel. The two women are devout Christians.

In the announcement posted on Hope Spring eCard blog, Seun Olonade said“I first started thinking about the Christian ecard range last Christmas, when we were designing Christmas ecards”. She added“I observed that none of our designs uses the word God or Jesus, which are important to Christmas, if you are to send meaningful Christmas greetings, after all, Christmas is the celebration of Jesus's birth”

A total of twenty Christian birthday eCards are starting the category of the same name, only ten to start the Christian Christmas category, with a minimum of fifty more Christian themed Christmas cards added in time for Christmas 2025.

Hope Spring eCard platform is one of the most successful fundraisers for Hope Spring water charity. The platform was launched about five years ago, with hundreds of new ecards added each year. Find out more information about the charity at their website or social media pages.