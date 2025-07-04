Prada In Legal Trouble Over Kolhapuri Chappals PIL In Bombay HC Seeks Apology, Artisan Payout
The PIL, filed by Intellectual Property Rights advocate Ganesh S Hingemire o July 2, also seeks a public apology of Prada and a direction to the government for protection of the Indian traditional designs.
“This Public Interest Litigation seeks directions and appropriate reliefs, including an injunction and damages/compensation for the unauthorised commercialisation of a GI-tagged product, which has caused significant harm to the community traditionally associated with it, particularly in Maharashtra State,” the PIL read.Prada asked to apologise
Following a massive backlash for plagiarising Indian artisans' work, Prada shared a statement accepting that its latest summer wear collection was "inspired by Indian artisans".
However, the petitioners claim that the fashion brand (Prada) has not issued any "formal apology" along with any "damages", "compensation" and "entitled remedy" to the Maharashtrian artisans.
"The Kolhapuri Chappal is the cultural symbol of Maharashtra and having special public sentiments attached with it. The brand has privately accepted that its collection is "inspired by Indian artisans," however, this acknowledgement surfaced only after facing widespread backlash on various social media platforms," it said.
“This acknowledgement was given to the private entity and not to the applicant, makers of Kolhapuri Chappal, GI Registry, Government or the public at large. The brand has not yet issued any formal apology along with any damages, compensation and entitled remedy and the statement appears to be merely a superficial attempt to deflect criticism.”
The petitioners have also demanded a public apology from Prada. The hearing of this case can be held in the Bombay High Court .
The plea further sought to prevent international companies from infringing on geographical indication products.
“The Petitioners states that, the present PIL seeks a direction to the government entities and authorities for protecting the rights of producers/ maker of Kolhapuri Chappal and appropriate reliefs to safeguard the cultural heritage, economic interests, and intellectual property rights of indigenous artisan,” as per the PIL.
