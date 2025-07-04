UAE General Surgery Devices Market Trends & Opportunities, 2020-2024 & 2025-2030 Minimally Invasive Surgical Technologies Gain Traction, Advanced General Surgery Devices Fuels Demand
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|83
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$132.65 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$206.1 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.5%
|Regions Covered
|United Arab Emirates
Report Scope
Key Market Players:
- B. Braun Medical Gulf FZ-LLC Johnson & Johnson Medtronic Meta FZ-LLC Becton, Dickinson, and Company Stryker ESCS BV Boston Scientific Corporation UAE Al Sadira Medical Equipment Trading LLC
UAE General Surgery Devices Market, By Product:
- Handheld Devices Laparoscopic Devices Electrosurgical Devices Medical Robotics & Computer-Assisted Surgical Devices Others
UAE General Surgery Devices Market, By Methods:
- Open Surgery Minimally Invasive Surgery
UAE General Surgery Devices Market, By Application:
- Gynaecology Urology Cardiology Orthopaedic Neurology Others
UAE General Surgery Devices Market, By End User:
- Hospital & Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centres Others
UAE General Surgery Devices Market, By Region:
- Abu Dhabi Dubai Sharjah Rest of UAE
