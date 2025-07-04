Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Dubai: Gang Of Five Arrested For Robbing Trading Companies, Stealing Dh30,000 In Cash

2025-07-04 04:19:41
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

The Dubai Public Prosecution is investigating a robbery involving five Ethiopian nationals, who allegedly broke into the offices of four trading companies in Al Ras.

According to authorities, the suspects forced their way in, broke open safes, and stole approximately Dh30,000 in cash.

The crime came to light when the company owners arrived in their office in the morning and discovered the premises had been ransacked and the safes broken into. Police were immediately notified.

A combined team of patrol officers, crime-scene investigators, and a forensic expert arrived on-site to find files and papers strewn across the offices.

Forensic teams then collected fingerprints and other evidence, while CCTV footage showed the suspects fleeing the scene in a Toyota Corolla.

Using the vehicle's licence plate number, police tracked down and arrested the driver, who confessed and revealed the whereabouts of his accomplices. The remaining four suspects were later arrested in Abu Dhabi in a coordinated operation with the emirate's police forces.

All five suspects have confessed during interrogation. Law enforcement recovered Dh18,000, with the suspects admitting the remainder had been transferred to their home country. Investigations are ongoing, and the accused will soon be formally charged.

