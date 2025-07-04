'Shocked, Saddened': Ronaldo, Premier League Clubs Mourn Jota's Tragic Death

As news filtered in about Portuguese star Diogo Jota's death following a horrific car crash, the footballing world came together, united in grief.

Jota, who played for reigning English Premier League champions Liverpool, died in a car crash in Spain. He was 28.

Local police and the fire department in Zamora were quoted by Reuters by saying that the Jota's Lamborghini veered off the road and crashed before it burst into flames. Jota's brother too died in the crash.

Jota's teammate and superstar Cristiano Ronaldo grappled with the untimely loss.

"It doesn't make sense. We were just together with the national team, you had just gotten married. To your family, your wife, and your children, I send my condolences and wish them all the strength in the world. I know you will always be with them. Rest in peace, Diogo and André. We will all miss you," Ronaldo posted on X.

Jota and Ronaldo had helped Portugal beat Spain to win the Uefa Nations League early last month.

Liverpool FC said in a post on X that they were "devastated" by the tragic passing of the striker.

And other clubs in the English top flight were quick to offer their messages of sympathy to Jota's family and Liverpool. Jota had just got married to his girlfriend Rute Cardoso, the mother of his three children, two weeks ago.

Manchester City

The Anfield club's perennial rivals Manchester City said they were shocked by the news.

"Everyone at Manchester City is shocked and saddened to learn about the devastating news regarding the passing of Diogo Jota. We send our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends and everyone at Liverpool Football Club at this difficult time. Rest in peace, Diogo," the Abu Dhabi-owned club said in a social media post.

Manchester United

Meanwhile, Liverpool's bitter rivals Manchester United said: "Our deepest condolences are with the loved ones of Diogo Jota and his brother, Andre, and everyone connected with Liverpool FC following today's heartbreaking news."

Arsenal

Arsenal, who have been tussling with Liverpool and City for Premier League honours over the past few seasons, said: "The thoughts of everyone at Arsenal are with Diogo's family, friends and all associated with Liverpool Football Club."

Everton

Liverpool's Merseyside neighbours Everton said they were "deeply saddened."

"Everyone at Everton is deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva. Our thoughts are with their family and friends at this sad time," the club said.

Chelsea

Six-time Premier League winners Chelsea said that their thoughts were with Jota's family.

"Everyone at Chelsea FC is devastated to learn of the tragic passing of Diogo Jota and his brother, Andre. Our thoughts go out to their family, friends and all at Liverpool FC at this incredibly difficult time," the Stamford Bridge club said.

Tottenham

"Everyone at Tottenham Hotspur is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Diogo Jota. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family, friends and all at Liverpool Football Club at this incredibly difficult time."

Aston Villa

Aston Villa said: "Everyone at Aston Villa Football Club would like to express their deepest condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of Diogo Jota and everyone at Liverpool Football Club at this tragic time."