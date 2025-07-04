Menopause Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report And Growth Forecasts 2025-2030: Menopause Market Projected To Reach $24.35 Billion By 2030 With A 5.42% CAGR

Dublin, July 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Menopause Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Treatment (Dietary Supplements, OTC Pharma Products), Region (NA, Europe, APAC, Latin America, MEA) with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Menopause Market was valued at USD 17.79 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 24.35 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 5.42%.

The market growth is expected to be driven by factors such as rising prevalence of post-menopausal syndrome, increasing awareness regarding menopause-associated health aspects, and high adoption of women's health apps.



The market is projected to be driven by rising research supporting the benefits of dietary supplements over HRT. Many dietary supplements are available in the market that contain ingredients such as black cohosh, red clover, soy isoflavones, and amberen. Manufacturers are also involved in developing new products to address menopausal symptoms. For instance, Morphus launched several supplement products in 2023 to address some of the most pressing symptoms of menopause and perimenopause. The first product launched was FiberUs, an unflavored soluble prebiotic fiber made from guar fiber.

The demand for dietary supplements and OTC pharma products increased in the post-pandemic scenario due to the delays in physician's appointments, rescheduling of hormonal replacement therapies, and the easy availability of OTC drugs from retail pharmacies and online channels. However, the market is now stabilizing due to the ease of restrictions and the increasing awareness of menopause.

The surge in FDA approvals for drugs aimed at treating hot flashes and night sweats is a significant factor propelling the growth of the market. In May 2023, the FDA gave their approval for a new non-hormonal medication to address night sweats and hot flashes that are often experienced by individuals during menopause. This prescription drug, called fezolinetant, is specifically designed for those who are unable to take hormonal therapy and who are struggling with vasomotor symptoms, such as breast cancer survivors. The medication is branded under the name Veozah.

Menopause Market Report Highlights



Based on treatment, the dietary supplements treatment segment dominated the market in 2024 and is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to several factors, including the increasing geriatric population and the launch of innovative products. For instance, in April 2021, Pulmuone, a South Korea-based dietary supplement firm, introduced a product that contains soybean and hop extracts for the treatment of menopause-related symptoms

The OTC pharmaceutical products treatment segment is categorized into non-hormonal and hormonal products. Women undergoing menopause are increasingly using over-the-counter (OTC) hormone products. Major products in this segment include topical progesterone, ibuprofen, Dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA), and melatonin

North America held the largest revenue share in 2024. There is a growing awareness about dietary requirements, which is leading to a greater demand among older women for specific nutritional needs

In January 2022, Amyris, Inc. announced that it has entered into exclusive agreements to acquire the assets of a women-founded company MenoLabs, LLC. that focuses on treating menopause symptoms, conducting research of women's health and increasing society's understanding of menopause In January 2023, O Positiv, a women's health brand, launched the first-ever menopause gummy vitamin, providing menopausal women with a convenient and tasty way to manage their symptoms

This report addresses:



Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis Product innovation listings for you to stay ahead of the curve

Why Should You Buy This Report?



Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players.

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the market. Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

Companies Featured

The major companies featured in this Menopause market report include:



Bayer AG

Theramex

AbbVie, Inc.

Pure Encapsulations, LLC

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

ReNew Life Holdings Corporation Padagis

Key Attributes:

