Organic Fertilizers Market Report 2025: European Union's Green Push Expands Organic Farming To 25% By 2030

Dublin, July 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Organic Fertilizers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Source (Plant, Animal, Microbial), Form (Dry, Liquid), Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Oilseed & Pulses), and Region with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Organic Fertilizers Market was valued at USD 12.6 million in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 18.80 million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 6.70%.

The market growth is majorly attributed to increasing awareness about environmental sustainability and the harmful effects of synthetic fertilizers on soil health. In addition, growing demand for organic food products due to health concerns and preference for chemical-free agricultural practices also contributes to market expansion. Organic fertilizers are derived from various natural sources including animals, plants, and minerals, offering an environmentally friendly approach over chemical-based products. The animal-based products are derived from bone meal, blood meal, fish emulsion, and poultry litter.



Whereas the plant-based products are sourced from compost, alfalfa meal, soybean meal, cottonseed meal, and green manure. While organic fertilizers offer more sustainable and eco-friendly options as compared to conventional chemicals, they face several limitations that can further hinder their adoption. For instance, organic fertilizers often have slower and less consistent pest control, which can be a major concern for farmers. Moreover, the broader spectrum of action of many synthetic fertilizers makes them effective against a wide range of pests compared to more targeted organic alternatives. North America is the second-largest consumer of organic fertilizers and is witnessing a rapid increase in demand for organic food products.

Farmers in North America are embracing new biological technologies at an accelerated rate. This shift towards sustainable agricultural practices is anticipated to further propel the adoption of organic fertilizers across the region. Governments in different regions are responding to the global push towards eco-friendly and sustainable practices. The shift aims to improve the soil health and reduce reliance on harmful chemicals. For instance, the European Commission has introduced an action plan aiming to expand the organic farming area in member countries to encompass 25.0% of the region's agricultural land by 2030. In addition, South American nations, such as Peru and Argentina, have implemented bans on chemical fertilizers, fueling growth in the South American product market.

The cereals & grains application segment dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 41% in 2024. The product is mainly used for cereals and grains in North America and the Asia-Pacific

The dry form segment dominated the market in 2024, owing to its long shelf life and easy storage & transportation.

In 2023, Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading consumer of biofertilizers, accounting for a revenue share of 34.0% reflecting the global trend towards sustainable pest management practices The organic fertilizers market in North America held a revenue share of 27.00% in 2024 and is expected to witness significant demand for products owing to the growing awareness of the negative environmental impact of chemical fertilizers.

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players.

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the market. Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

PT Pupuk Kalimantan Timur

Lallemand Inc.

T Stanes & Company Limited

Madras Fertilizers Limited

Cropmate Fertilizers Sdn Bhd

Midwestern BioAg

Biostar Renewables, LLC

NatureSafe

Biolchim Spa

Rizobacter Argentina S.A.

National Fertilizers Limited

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd.

String Bio

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd

Agrinos

Biomax Naturals Symborg (Corteva Agriscience)

