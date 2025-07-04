Poland Furniture Market Outlook 2025-2026: Top 70 Furniture Companies In Poland Profiled
Dublin, July 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Poland Furniture Market Outlook 2025-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Poland Furniture Outlook analyses the Poland furniture market through updated furniture sector statistics and useful indicators: furniture market size, market forecasts up to 2026, production, consumption, imports and exports of furniture for the time series 2019-2024, data by segment (upholstered furniture, office furniture, kitchen furniture, other furniture), major trading partners and macroeconomic trends, furniture manufacturing production system: structural statistics by number of enterprises, class of employment and value added.
Who are the top furniture companies in Poland?
For a selection of around 70 major Poland furniture companies, the report provides short profiles with information on activity, product portfolio, turnover range, workforce, email address and website.
Key Topics Covered:
Poland: Market at a Glance
- Furniture Market Outline Furniture Market Forecasts to 2026
Poland: Macro Data
- Socio-Demographic Variables, Macroeconomic Trends, Historical Data and Forecasts
Poland: Furniture Consumption
- Total Value 2019-2024 Furniture Consumption by Segment, by Product Origin
Poland: Furniture Imports
- Total Value 2019-2024 Imports/Consumption Ratio by Segment Origin of Furniture Imports Detailed Tables for Imports by Product, by Country and Geographical Area of Origin
Poland: Furniture Production
- Total Value 2019-2024 Furniture Production by Segment The Furniture Manufacturing Productive System
Poland: Furniture Exports
- Total Value 2019-2024 Exports/Production Ratio, Exports by Destination, by Product and by Geographical Area
Poland: Methodological Notes
Poland: Short Profile of Top Furniture Companies
For more information about this report visit
