The 2025-2026 World Branding Awards Animalis Edition Honouring Leading Pet And Animal Brands Globally
The awards ceremony, held at Vienna's prestigious Hofburg Palace, welcomed winners across diverse categories, including pet food, retail, wellness, pet exhibitions, and aquatic products. Mounia Berrada-Gouzi expertly hosted the evening, which culminated in a grand celebration of brand excellence.
“The Animalis Edition of the World Branding Awards recognises brands that have achieved the highest distinction-genuine recognition in the hearts and minds of consumers. Tonight, we honour those whose names resonate globally, whose values inspire loyalty, and whose presence defines excellence in the pet and animal industry,” said Richard Rowles, Chairman of the World Branding Forum.
Out of over 950 brands nominated by more than 80,000 consumers in a global online survey, only the top 105 brands from 25 countries achieved the coveted title of winner. Earning a World Branding Award is a significant achievement, solidifying their status as industry leaders.
Proving their excellence and impeccable branding, the Global tier winners include Frontline (Germany), Kit Cat (Singapore), KONG (UK), Sheba (USA), and Whiskas (USA).
National tier winners include Bamboodles (UK), Bok Dok (Thailand), CIAO (Japan), Cooper and Gracie (UK), Delibest (Switzerland), Heads Up For Tails (India), Kaniva (Thailand), Kasty (Thailand), Kelly & Co's (Thailand), Nutriment Natural Treats (UK), OhMyPet! Expo (Malaysia), Pampered Pets (Singapore), Petio (Japan), Powercat (Malaysia), Pramy (Thailand), Topbreed (The Philippines), and Vancat (Türkiye), to name a few.
Regional tier winners include Alps Natural (Malaysia), EHEIM (Germany), and Hikari (Japan). These brands were voted as consumers' favourites in 4 or more countries across 3 or more areas in a specific geographic region.
As the 2025-2026 World Branding Awards Animalis Edition concludes, the highly anticipated Global Edition of the World Branding Awards is set to return to the stage this November.
ABOUT WORLD BRANDING AWARDS
The World Branding Awards is the premier award of the World Branding Forum, a registered non-profit organisation. The awards recognise the achievements of some of the world's best brands.
