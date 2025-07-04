EQS-News: Branicks Group AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Miscellaneous

Branicks Group AG: IBC Frankfurt once again receives WiredScore Platinum certificate

Press release of Branicks Group AG Branicks Group AG: IBC Frankfurt once again receives WiredScore Platinum certificate Frankfurt, 04.07.2025 - Branicks Group AG (Branicks), ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, has once again received the coveted WiredScore Platinum certificate for best connectivity of the building for the International Business Campus IBC on Frankfurt's Theodor-Heuss-Allee, which is part of the Group's Institutional Business. The award is given to buildings with particularly high-quality digital infrastructure. For example, the redundancy and reliability of the systems, mobile phone coverage as well as transparency and flexibility for users are assessed. The Platinum certificate is the highest honour awarded by WiredScore. The IBC is an ensemble of 3 office buildings with a total rental space of around 84,000 m2 in an excellent city centre location on Theodor-Heuss-Allee in Frankfurt and is used by tenants from the financial and service sectors. In addition to WiredScore Platinum certification, two of the three components of the IBC have also been awarded LEED Platinum sustainability certification, while another component has been awarded LEED Gold.

About Branicks Group AG:

Branicks Group AG (formerly DIC Asset AG) is a leading German listed specialist for office and logistics real estate as well as renewable assets with over 25 years of experience in the real estate market and access to a broad investor network. Our basis is the national and regional real estate platform with nine offices in the ground in all major German markets (including VIB Vermögen AG). As of March 31, 2025, we managed properties with a market value of EUR 11.2 billion in the Commercial Portfolio and Institutional Business segments. The Commercial Portfolio segment comprises real estate held for our own account. Here, we generate cash flows from stable rent revenues on long-term leases while also optimizing the value of our portfolio assets through active management and realizing gains from sales. In the Institutional Business segment, we earn recurrent fees from real estate services we provide to national and international institutional investors by structuring and managing investment products that return attractive dividend yields. The shares of Branicks Group AG are listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange (WKN: A1X3XX / ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4). The company is fully committed to sustainability and occupies top positions in ESG-relevant ratings such as Morningstar Sustainalytics and S&P Global CSA. The Branicks Group is also a signatory to the UN Global Compact and the UN PRI network. Properties in the Branicks portfolio have been awarded renowned sustainability certificates such as DGNB, LEED or BREEAM. For more details, go to PR Contact Branicks Group AG: Stephan Heimbach Neue Mainzer Strasse 32-36 D-60311 Frankfurt am Main Phone +49 69 9454858-1569 ... IR Contact Branicks Group AG: Jasmin Dentz Neue Mainzer Strasse 32-36 D-60311 Frankfurt am Main Phone +49 69 9454858-1492 ...

