403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ministry Organises Meeting On Job Nationalisation In Private Education
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) In support of Qatar's national workforce strategy, the Ministry of Labour, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE), held a consultative meeting yesterday to discuss the 2025 Job Nationalisation Plan for the private education sector.
The event brought together a wide spectrum of stakeholders, including experts, academic advisers, and a large number of private school owners, education centre directors, and nursery operators.
It formed part of ongoing efforts to implement the Private Sector Job Nationalisation Law, in line with the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030.
The meeting is embedded within the ministry's broader strategy to enhance collaboration with private sector partners, explore best practices in attracting Qatari talent, and address the challenges faced by stakeholders in increasing national workforce participation in the education sector.
In his opening address, Khames Mohammed Abdelrahman al-Naimi, the assistant undersecretary for National Manpower Affairs in the Private Sector at the Ministry of Labour, emphasised that the ministry had adopted a comprehensive nationalisation plan focused on empowering Qatari professionals in priority sectors, particularly education.
He stressed that the success of the plan is not measured solely through employment metrics, but through the transformational impact of individual success stories on society, the labour market, and economic sustainability.
He added that the meeting represents a platform to build meaningful partnerships that open up opportunities for quality employment for Qatari citizens, whether new graduates, jobseekers, or retirees with valuable experience.
Al-Naimi also praised the active role of the MoEHE and the Ministry of Social Development and Family in reinforcing the nationalisation drive and embedding Qatari identity and heritage into school environments.
He described their contributions as fundamental to achieving the objectives of the plan.
Also speaking at the meeting, Omar Abdulaziz al-Naama, the assistant undersecretary for Private Education Affairs at the MoEHE, affirmed that the event reflects the spirit of public-private collaboration necessary to realise Qatar National Vision 2030.
The official emphasised that the MoEHE believes strongly in investing in national human capital, affirming that hiring Qatari teachers and children of Qatari women is not merely a developmental objective, but a key element in sustainable human resource development and a foundation for improving education quality.
The meeting concluded with a discussion session during which a number of recommendations were put forward, most notably:
n The need for private education institutions to submit detailed nationalisation plans for 2025, aligned with the needs of the labour market
n The development of training and qualification programmes for new Qatari teachers, based on the specific requirements of schools and centres
n Enhancing incentive frameworks to attract and retain national talent within the private education sector
n Activating the Education Sector Council as a co-ordinating and consultative body to support the plan's implementation and monitor sectoral developments
n Strengthening partnerships with private training and education institutions to prepare national cadres and equip them with the highest levels of professional and pedagogical skills.
The event brought together a wide spectrum of stakeholders, including experts, academic advisers, and a large number of private school owners, education centre directors, and nursery operators.
It formed part of ongoing efforts to implement the Private Sector Job Nationalisation Law, in line with the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030.
The meeting is embedded within the ministry's broader strategy to enhance collaboration with private sector partners, explore best practices in attracting Qatari talent, and address the challenges faced by stakeholders in increasing national workforce participation in the education sector.
In his opening address, Khames Mohammed Abdelrahman al-Naimi, the assistant undersecretary for National Manpower Affairs in the Private Sector at the Ministry of Labour, emphasised that the ministry had adopted a comprehensive nationalisation plan focused on empowering Qatari professionals in priority sectors, particularly education.
He stressed that the success of the plan is not measured solely through employment metrics, but through the transformational impact of individual success stories on society, the labour market, and economic sustainability.
He added that the meeting represents a platform to build meaningful partnerships that open up opportunities for quality employment for Qatari citizens, whether new graduates, jobseekers, or retirees with valuable experience.
Al-Naimi also praised the active role of the MoEHE and the Ministry of Social Development and Family in reinforcing the nationalisation drive and embedding Qatari identity and heritage into school environments.
He described their contributions as fundamental to achieving the objectives of the plan.
Also speaking at the meeting, Omar Abdulaziz al-Naama, the assistant undersecretary for Private Education Affairs at the MoEHE, affirmed that the event reflects the spirit of public-private collaboration necessary to realise Qatar National Vision 2030.
The official emphasised that the MoEHE believes strongly in investing in national human capital, affirming that hiring Qatari teachers and children of Qatari women is not merely a developmental objective, but a key element in sustainable human resource development and a foundation for improving education quality.
The meeting concluded with a discussion session during which a number of recommendations were put forward, most notably:
n The need for private education institutions to submit detailed nationalisation plans for 2025, aligned with the needs of the labour market
n The development of training and qualification programmes for new Qatari teachers, based on the specific requirements of schools and centres
n Enhancing incentive frameworks to attract and retain national talent within the private education sector
n Activating the Education Sector Council as a co-ordinating and consultative body to support the plan's implementation and monitor sectoral developments
n Strengthening partnerships with private training and education institutions to prepare national cadres and equip them with the highest levels of professional and pedagogical skills.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- B2PRIME Announces B2MEET - Private Forums For Top-Tier Market Insights
- WEMADE & Redlab Unleash Web3 MMORPG Global Pre-Registration Open For Aug 2025
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
CommentsNo comment