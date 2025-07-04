Registration Of Share Consolidation (Reverse Split) In IDEX Biometrics - 4 July 2025
The consolidation has been registered in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. Following the registration, the company's share capital remains NOK 47,364,256.00, but is now divided into 47,364,256 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 1.00.
For the avoidance of doubt, the registration does not affect the dates set forth in the notice updating the key information relating to the share consolidation and trading of old and new shares, issued on 18 June 2025.
For further information contact:
Anders Storbråten, CEO and CFO
E-mail: ...
About IDEX Biometrics
IDEX Biometrics ASA (IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market.
About this notice
This notice was published by Erling Svela, Vice president of finance, on 4 July 2025 at 09:55 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA. The information shall be disclosed according to section 5‐8 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act (STA) and published in accordance with section 5‐12 of the STA.
