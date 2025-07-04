Russia Becomes First To Recognize IEA Government

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Russia has officially recognized the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), becoming the first country to do so and accepted the credentials of the Afghan ambassador in Moscow.

According to a statement from Afghanistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Russian Ambassador to Kabul, Dmitry Zhirnov, formally conveyed his government's decision during a meeting with Acting Foreign Minister Maulvi Amir Khan Muttaqi.

The statement confirmed that Russia now officially recognizes the Islamic Emirate.

Ambassador Zhirnov highlighted the significance of the move, describing it as a historic step toward strengthening ties between Russia and Afghanistan.

In response, Muttaqi welcomed the Russian Federation's decision, calling it the beginning of a new phase of positive relations, mutual respect, and constructive engagement between the two nations.

He described the recognition as a realistic and forward-looking decision by Russia-one that marks a significant milestone in bilateral relations and could serve as a model for other countries.

Muttaqi emphasized that this recognition would help broaden cooperation between the two nations across a range of sectors.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs also confirmed that Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko had accepted the credentials of Gul Hassan Hassan, the newly appointed ambassador of the IEA to Moscow.

In a statement posted on its official website, accompanied by a photograph of the credential ceremony, the ministry wrote:“We believe that the recognition of the government of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan will help promote mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation across various fields.”

This development follows the April 17 decision by Russia's Supreme Court to remove the Islamic Emirate from its list of organizations designated as“terrorist groups”-a designation that had been in place since 2003.

