Over 31,000 Afghan Refugees Return From Iran In 24 Hours

HERAT CITY (Pajhwok): At least 31,000 Afghan refugees have crossed back into Afghanistan from Iran via the Islam Qala border crossing in the past 24 hours, local officials said on Friday.

Maulvi Ahmadullah Muttaqi, Head of Information and Culture in Herat and Chair of the Public Awareness Committee of the Commission for Refugee Affairs, told Pajhwok Afghan News that among the returnees, 2,352 families totaling 18,816 individuals were forcibly deported from Iran.

Additionally, 749 families, comprising 5,992 individuals, voluntarily returned to Afghanistan.

Furthermore, 2,639 single individuals were forcibly returned, while 3,856 others returned voluntarily.

Muttaqi added that amid the large influx of migrants, 27 unaccompanied children were identified and referred to the Rural Rehabilitation Association for Afghanistan (RRAA) to be reunited with their families.

He also noted that, based on Islamic Emirate procedures, direct assistance has been provided to 3,583 families from previous waves of returnees.

Moreover, 796 individuals have received medical services from the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), and 1,905 others have been treated by the World Health Organization (WHO).

