TRON DAO Joins Ethcc As WAGMI Sponsor, Co-Hosts Events With Metamask And Arkham

Geneva, Switzerland, July 3 2025 - TRON DAO , the community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and decentralized applications (dApps), proudly participated as a WAGMI Sponsor at the Ethereum Community Conference (EthCC), held from June 30 to July 3 in Cannes, France.

As Europe's largest annual Ethereum-focused event, EthCC brought together thousands of builders, developers and innovators from across the global blockchain ecosystem. TRON DAO welcomed attendees at its dedicated booth, engaging the community with insights into its vision for an open and inclusive network and sharing exclusive branded swag.

TRON DAO started off the week as a co-host of Builder Nights Cannes on June 30 alongside MetaMask. This flagship global event series renowned for its community-first ethos-has spanned five continents and previously featured thought leaders such as Vitalik Buterin, Joe Lubin, Yat Siu, and Dan Finlay. The Cannes edition welcomed over 600 guests, featured panel discussions, thought-provoking conversations and direct engagement with top builders and leaders from across the Ethereum and wider blockchain ecosystems.

TRON DAO also co-hosted the Cannes Happy Hour with Arkham and Portofino on July 2. The gathering brought together over 150 ecosystem leaders, investors, and innovators for an evening of thoughtful exchanges and casual networking over food and drinks. Welcoming an opportunity to unwind and connect after a full day of conference sessions.

TRON DAO's participation at EthCC followed the significant milestone of surpassing $80 billion in USDT circulating supply on the TRON network, highlighting its leadership in the stablecoin and decentralized finance (DeFi) landscape.

The week-long presence at EthCC[8] reaffirmed TRON DAO's commitment to supporting cross-chain innovation, building community-first initiatives and cultivating relationships across diverse blockchain ecosystems.

About TRON DAO

TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps.

Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON blockchain has experienced significant growth since its MainNet launch in May 2018. TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin, exceeding $80 billion. As of July 2025, the TRON blockchain has recorded over 317 million in total user accounts, more than 10 billion in total transactions, and over $22 billion in total value locked (TVL), based on TRONSCAN.

