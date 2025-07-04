DPL T20 Announces Rules And Purse For Season 2 Auctions

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 4 (IANS) The Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) has officially released the rules and auction structure for the Men's and Women's Player Auctions of the highly anticipated Season 2 of the Delhi Premier League (DPL T20).

The auctions will be conducted in New Delhi on July 6 (Men's) and July 7 (Women's) and will determine the composition of teams for what promises to be an even bigger and more competitive edition of the Capital's flagship cricket league.

In a progressive move to expand the talent base, DDCA has announced that age will not be a barrier to participation in the auctions. Players of all age groups, including promising U-16 cricketers, will be eligible to go under the hammer and be picked by franchises. This move is expected to unearth future stars while ensuring inclusivity and equal opportunity across age categories.

DPL T20 Season 2 – Men's Player Auction Rules

Total auction purse per franchise: Rs 1.5 Crore

Player categories

Marquee Set – Players who have represented India or participated in the IPL (19 players)

Category A – Ex-IPL (registered with DDCA) and First-Class DDCA players (35 players)

Category B – DDCA U23, U19 & U16 players (105 players)

Category C – Regional League players (361 players)

Player retention rules:

Each of the six existing franchises may retain one player across any of the four categories.

Also, if a franchise chooses to retain a player, a deduction will be made from its auction purse based on the player's category as outlined below:

Category-wise deduction from auction purse:

Marquee - Rs 21 lakh

Category A - Rs 10 lakh

Category B - Rs 4.50 lakh

Category C - Rs 1.50 lakh

Right to Match (RTM) rules:

Each of the six original franchises is allowed one RTM card during the auction.

RTM can be used only for players in Category A, B, or C.

RTM cannot be used for Marquee players.

New franchises are not eligible to use RTM cards.

Player selection for new franchises:

The two new franchises may select one player from the remaining player pool after the original franchises finalise their retentions.

The selection can be from any category: Marquee, A, B, or C.

Deduction will be made from their auction purse based on the player's category (as listed above).

The franchise with the higher acquisition value will have first preference in player selection.

Women's player auction rules:

Total auction purse per franchise: Rs 75 lakh

Player categories:

Marquee Set – India representatives and ex-IPL/DDCA-registered players (7 players).

Category A – DDCA First-Class players (18 players).

Category B – DDCA U23 & U19 players (34 players).

Category C – Regional League players (96 players).

Player retention rules:

Each of the four existing franchises may retain one player from any of the four categories.

If a player is retained, the franchise's auction purse will be reduced as per the following table:

Category-wise deduction from auction purse:

Marquee - Rs 10.50 lakh

Category A - Rs 6 lakh

Category B - Rs 2.50 lakh

Category C - Rs 1 lakh

Right to Match (RTM) rules:

Each of the four franchises is permitted one RTM card.

RTM may be used only for players in Category A, B, or C.

RTM is not applicable to Marquee category players.

The auctions will see some of India's most prominent cricketing names go under the hammer. In the men's auction, over 10 IPL players - including the likes of Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma, Priyansh Arya, Ayush Badoni, Harshit Rana, Himmat Singh, Suyash Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Anuj Rawat, and others - will headline a strong and diverse pool of talent.