Bitcoin Holds Above 109,000 As ETF Inflows And Technicals Steady The Market

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The crypto market opened July 4 with a mixed tone after a volatile previous day and night. Bitcoin held above 109,000 USDT, while Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Litecoin saw minor pullbacks.



Several altcoins experienced extraordinary moves, both up and down, with meme and micro-cap tokens showing the most volatility.

Key Prices & 24h Change









Coin

Price (USDT)

24h Change

Volume (USDT)









BTC

109,045.99

-0.27%

547.74M





ETH

2,573.29

-0.58%

586.56M





XRP

2.245

-1.22%

138.92M





SOL

152.92

-1.84%

125.28M





LTC

89.04

-0.61%

16.67M





ICNT

0.2985

+2885%

14.05M





M

0.04947

+4847.1%

1.49M





BR

0.1281

+60.73%

1.69M





MOODENG

0.1820

-17.31%

37.55M





PARTI

0.1785

-14.63%

3.02M







Major News & Market DriversBitcoin ETFs saw a record 15-day inflow streak, followed by a pause with 342 million in net outflows earlier this week. On July 3, spot Bitcoin ETFs rebounded with a 602 million net inflow, led by Fidelity's FBTC at 237 million.This ETF activity remains a key driver for Bitcoin price stability above 109,000 USDT. Positive macroeconomic cues, including a US-Vietnam trade agreement and a global risk-on mood, supported crypto prices.However, the market is still searching for a new catalyst to break Bitcoin 's 110,000 resistance. Micro-cap and meme coins like M/USDT and ICNT/USDT saw extraordinary gains, while others like MOODENG/USDT and PARTI/USDT suffered sharp losses.Bitcoin remains in a broad uptrend, consolidating above 109,000 after peaking at 110,100 overnight. The RSI is near 58, showing moderate bullish momentum but not overbought.MACD is positive but momentum is flattening. Key support is at 107,800–108,000, with resistance at 110,000–110,500. A break above 110,500 could trigger a new rally.Bitcoin is trading in a tight range, with minor pullbacks overnight. The 4H RSI is near 59, indicating a slight bullish bias but with waning momentum. Trading volume remains robust, but not at peak levels, suggesting consolidation rather than a breakout.Bitcoin is consolidating just below major resistance. Sustained ETF inflows and macro liquidity are supporting the price, but a clear catalyst is needed for a breakout. If 108,000 fails, look for support at 105,500.Ethereum traded at 2,573.29, down 0.58 percent. It broke out from its July 2 lows, surging nearly 10 percent and reclaiming the 2,560–2,600 range.The 4H chart shows a bullish EMA stack and expanding Bollinger Bands, but momentum is easing. Support is at 2,573, resistance at 2,620–2,685. Sustained closes above 2,600 could target 2,745 next.XRP traded at 2.245, down 1.22 percent. It is attempting a bullish breakout after rebounding from 2.05–2.10.The 4H chart shows a bullish EMA alignment and a Supertrend flip at 2.17, but resistance at 2.30–2.35 is strong. A break above 2.30 could shift the structure bullish; failure may lead to renewed selling.Solana traded at 152.92, down 1.84 percent. It rebounded from 144–145, consolidating above 149. The 4H chart shows a bullish flag breakout, but resistance at 154–157 remains.Daily momentum is recovering, with potential for a 6–12 percent upside if 154 is reclaimed. Sustained closes above 154 could target 165–175 in July; failure risks a dip to 144.Litecoin traded at 89.04, down 0.61 percent. It is range-bound, mirroring Bitcoin's consolidation. No extraordinary moves or technical signals.Top gainers included M/USDT and ICNT/USDT, which saw explosive moves likely due to speculative trading and low liquidity. BR/USDT and H/USDT also posted strong gains.Top losers included MOODENG/USDT, PARTI/USDT, and FRAG/USDT, reflecting high volatility in small-cap tokens.After a brief outflow, spot Bitcoin ETFs saw a strong 602 million net inflow on July 3, with Fidelity's FBTC leading. This renewed institutional interest is helping Bitcoin maintain its range.Ethereum funds continue to see modest but steady inflows, with BlackRock 's ETHA recording 54.8 million in net inflows, supporting Ethereum's resilience above 2,570.Rachael Lucas, a crypto analyst, said the market's move higher can be tied back to macro liquidity, which tends to find its way into risk assets like crypto with a bit of a lag.Valentin Fournier, a research analyst, noted a pause in institutional accumulation but not necessarily a trend reversal, with the declining pace of daily inflows raising doubts about Bitcoin's ability to break 110,000 without new catalysts.Bitcoin and Ethereum are consolidating near recent highs, supported by ETF inflows and macro liquidity, but face strong resistance. XRP and Solana are at technical inflection points, with potential for breakouts if resistance levels are cleared.Altcoins remain highly volatile, with micro-caps and meme coins showing both extreme gains and losses. Institutional flows remain a key driver, with ETF data suggesting continued, though cautious, accumulation.108,000 (support), 110,000–110,500 (resistance)2,573 (support), 2,620–2,685 (resistance)2.17 (support), 2.30–2.35 (resistance)149 (support), 154–157 (resistance)The market awaits a new catalyst, potentially from macro events or regulatory clarity, to drive the next major move. For now, technicals suggest consolidation with a bullish bias, but caution is warranted as momentum indicators flatten and volumes moderate.