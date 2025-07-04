Passenger Recalls Threats Before In-Flight Attack By Indian-Origin Ishaan Sharma: 'Will Result In Your Death If...'

MENAFN - Live Mint) An Indian-origin man, Ishaan Sharma, 21, of Newark, has been arrested for allegedly attacking a fellow passenger during a Frontier Airlines flight from Philadelphia to Miami on June 30.

A video of the incident, which has since gone viral, shows Sharma and another passenger, Keanu Evans, engaged in a physical altercation, with both men appearing to grab each other by the neck as fellow travellers tried to intervene.

According to Evans, the attack was unprovoked and occurred when Sharma allegedly approached him and grabbed his neck while returning to his seat. Authorities are investigating the incident, which caused alarm among passengers mid-flight.

In the moments leading up to the alleged attack, Keanu Evans said Ishaan Sharma, 21, began muttering bizarre statements and issuing death threats while seated just ahead of him.

“He was doing some, like, dark laugh-'Ha ha ha ha ha'-and saying things like, 'You puny, mortal man, if you challenge me, it will result in your death,'” Evans told WSVN.

Moments later, Sharma allegedly turned around and grabbed Evans by the throat, prompting alarm among fellow passengers.

According to The Daily Mail, Ishaan Sharma was first taken to Jackson West Hospital for treatment before being booked into custody. During a court appearance on Tuesday, his attorney, Renee Gordon, claimed the incident stemmed from Sharma engaging in meditation.

“My client is from a religion where he was meditating,” Gordon said.“Unfortunately, the passenger behind him did not like that.”

However, Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Gerald Hubbart was not convinced. He set Sharma's bond at $500 and issued a stay-away order, prohibiting him from contacting Keanu Evans or approaching his school or workplace.

Further investigation is still underway.

