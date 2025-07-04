Rescue Workers Dealing With Aftermath Of Nighttime Attack In Several Areas Of Kyiv
On the night of July 4, the enemy once again launched a massive attack on the capital. Rescuers are dealing with the aftermath in several areas at once.
In the Solomianskyi district, the attack caused partial destruction of a five-story building and a fire on the roof of a seven-story building.
In addition, fires broke out in a warehouse building, on the territory of a service station, and in a garage cooperative. Much of the civilian infrastructure was damaged.
In the Sviatoshinsky district, a fire broke out on the 2nd and 3rd floors and in the courtyard of a neighboring high-rise building as a result of a strike on a 14-story residential building. Cars were on fire. Several fires in non-residential buildings are still being extinguished.
In the Shevchenkivskyi district, an uninhabited eight-story residential building was attacked by a UAV, causing damage to the first floor.
Debris from the UAV was found in the Darnytskyi and Holosiivskyi districts.
Information about the victims is being clarified.
About 100 pieces of equipment and more than 450 people are involved in eliminating the consequences of the shelling in Kyiv, the State Emergency Service noted.
As reported by Ukrinform, the capital was subjected to a massive attack by Russian drones and missiles. Debris and fires were reported in several districts. According to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, as of 06:42, 19 people were injured.
