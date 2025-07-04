Number Of Injured Rises Following Russia's Attack On Kyiv Mayor

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In a statement posted on Telegram , Klitschko said:

“As of now, medical reports confirm 23 people were injured in the enemy's attack on the capital. Fourteen have been hospitalized, while the others received outpatient care or were treated at the scene,” he wrote.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko confirmed that a 10-year-old girl is among the wounded.

The injury toll is being updated as new information becomes available.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian air defense forces intercepted 478 aerial targets, including two Iskander-K cruise missiles, launched by Russian forces since the evening of July 3. Kyiv was the primary target of the attack.