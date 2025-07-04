Center Serves As Strategic Link Between Education And Labour Market, Says QCDC Executive Director

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Executive Director of the Qatar Career Development Center (QCDC), Saad Abdullah Al Kharji, affirmed the Center's pivotal role as a strategic bridge between education and the labour market.

He noted that QCDC supports generations of students in preparing for future career paths through a comprehensive, year-round system of interactive programs that span all stages of career development, from academic achievement to professional integration.

Speaking to QNA, Al Kharji emphasized the Center's firm belief in the importance of early career intervention. He explained that QCDC implements a series of immersive career exploration initiatives, starting with the Little Employee programme. Over five editions, this initiative has engaged more than 2,000 children aged 7 to 15, allowing them to accompany their parents to work and introducing them to foundational workplace concepts.

Al Kharji also highlighted the Career Village event, which, in its latest edition, brought together over 40 public and private sector entities, including key players from various vital economic sectors. Since its inception in 2017, Career Village has provided hands-on, simulated career experiences to more than 12,000 high school students over six consecutive editions.

He described Career Village as the first step in a student's journey of self-discovery, followed by the My Career - My Future programme, which offers a week-long internship experience tailored to students' academic and professional interests. The programme has so far trained over 500 male and female students, logging more than 12,000 cumulative training hours.

A significantly expanded version of the programme is set to launch on Sunday, July 6, with more than 250 students placed across 25 organizations representing diverse sectors such as medicine, aviation, energy, media, communications, finance, business administration, judiciary, tourism, sports management, technology, engineering, humanitarian work, and other fields aligned with Qatar's sustainable development goals. - QNA