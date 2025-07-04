Fixing Of Interest Rate And Refinancing Triggers
| To
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
| Executive Management
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK - 1577 København V
Telephone +45 7012 5300
4 July 2025
Company Announcement number 57/2025
Fixing of interest rate and refinancing triggers
Realkredit Danmark hereby publishes interest rate and refinancing triggers.
The interest rate and refinancing triggers are set out in the appendix to this announcement and is available on /investor.
The Executive Management
Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief Analyst Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, phone
+45 45 13 20 68.
Attachment
-
Bilag til selskabsmeddelelse nr. 57-2025_uk
