Healthcare Cyber Security Market Growing At 16.3% CAGR Reach USD 57.25 Billion By 2030 Globally

Healthcare Cyber Security Market Share

Rise in number of cyber-attacks and increase in demand for cloud services drive the growth of the global healthcare cyber security market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global healthcare cyber security market generated $12.85 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $57.25 billion by 2030, manifesting a CAGR of 16.3% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market trends, value chain, top segments, top investment pockets, regional scenarios, and competitive landscape.Healthcare cybersecurity has become increasingly important. Cyber threats have been gradually increasing in recent years and many healthcare organizations have struggled to secure their network infrastructure and perimeter to keep intruders at bay. For instance, in November 2021, the CyberPeace Institute reported that the healthcare industry witnessed more than 11 million data breaches globally during the period of pandemic. Such instances fuel the need for global healthcare cyber security market in the coming years.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 274 Pages) at:Rise in number of cyber-attacks and increase in demand for cloud services drive the growth of the global healthcare cyber security market. Furthermore, regulatory and government policies that encourage the healthcare business to strengthen its security standards have a favorable impact on the growth of the healthcare cyber security market. On the contrary, high installation cost of healthcare cyber security solutions impedes the market growth. However, rise in digital dependence and industry 4.0 trends present new opportunities in the coming years.Covid-19 Scenario:1. More than ever before, healthcare professionals need to protect their medical equipment and information nowadays. The rise of IoT and cloud devices in the healthcare business has increased the potential of a cyber-attack during the pandemic.2. The demand for healthcare cyber security solutions is growing as the threat landscape widens and hackers develop incredibly advanced tools and techniques to target healthcare firms, get data access, and hold data and networks for ransom (ransomware attacks).The report offers detailed segmentation of the global healthcare cyber security market based on component, security type, and region.Based on component, the solution segment contributed to the largest market share in 2020, accounting for around two-thirds of the total share, and is projected to continue its lead position during the forecast period. However, the service segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 17.8% from 2021 to 2030.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Report at: /purchase-optionsBased on security type, the network security segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the global healthcare cyber security industry, and is projected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the application security segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 17.8% from 2021 to 2030. The report also includes an analysis of device security segment.Based on region, North America held the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly around one-third of the total share. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period and is estimated to dominatethe market share in terms of revenue by 2030.Leading players of the global healthcare cyber security market analyzed in the research include Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Northrop Grumma Corporation, Symantec Corporation, Sensato Investors, Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, FireEye, Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Kaspersky Lab, and MACAFEE, INC.For Purchase Enquiry:Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have special requirements, please tell us, and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. 