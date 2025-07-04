Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Traditional Medicine Crucial To Achieving Global Goals Of Universal Health Coverage: Ayush Ministry

Traditional Medicine Crucial To Achieving Global Goals Of Universal Health Coverage: Ayush Ministry


2025-07-04 02:45:20
(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, July 4 (IANS) Global goals like Universal Health Coverage (UHC) can only be met when traditional medicine becomes an essential part of the national health policy and wellness delivery, said Dr. Kashinath Samagandi, Director, Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, Ministry of Ayush.

Speaking at the third conference on beauty, wellness, and traditional medicine organised by ASSOCHAM, Samagandi said India's holistic health future lies in combining traditional medicine with modern policy and practice.

''Holistic health is a fundamental right and to truly achieve it, India must integrate traditional systems into the core of its healthcare framework,” he added.

The conference brought together key stakeholders from the industry and policy tables to deliberate on the theme.

“Beauty and wellness are not just about appearance; they are a reflection of balance, harmony, and inner well-being. By aligning nature, science, and self-care, we don't just enhance how we look, we elevate how we feel and live,” said Dr. Blossom Kochhar, co-chairperson, ASSOCHAM National Wellness Council and Chairperson.

“By working together -- industry, academia, and government -- we can ensure safe, high-quality solutions that build trust, foster global leadership, and make a positive impact on millions of lives, both here and around the world,” added Suresh Garg, CMD, Zeon Lifesciences.

The experts also emphasised the need for standardisation of beauty and cosmetic products to ensure consumer safety and reinforce market credibility.

“By adhering to regulatory benchmarks like those set by CDSCO and BIS, the industry not only protects public health but also empowers Indian brands to compete confidently at home and abroad,” said Vikas Tiwari, Lead - Regulatory Affairs-HPC, Reliance Retail.

Deliberations at the conference centered on the immense potential that India's beauty and wellness heritage holds to lead the global shift toward holistic wellness.

MENAFN04072025000231011071ID1109759530

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search