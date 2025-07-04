Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Transaction In Own Shares


2025-07-04 02:15:47
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OSB GROUP PLC
ISIN: GB00BLDRH360
04 July 2025

LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC (the“Company”)
Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that on 03 July 2025 it had purchased a total of 6,414 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the " ordinary shares ") on the London Stock Exchange, CBOE BXE and CBOE CXE, through the Company's broker Citigroup Global Markets Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.

London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE
Number of ordinary shares purchased 6,414 - -
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 521.00p - -
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 518.00p - -
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 519.85p - -

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 13 March 2025.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 364,759,517 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 364,759,517.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Issuer Name OSB GROUP PLC
LEI 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
ISIN GB00BLDRH360
Intermediary Name Citigroup Global Markets Limited
Intermediary Code SBILGB2L
Timezone GMT+1
Currency GBP


Transaction Date Trade Time Currency Volume Price Trading Venue Transaction ID
03-07-2025 08:52:15 GBp 175 521.00 XLON xeaN$baeSa1
03-07-2025 08:49:20 GBp 294 520.50 XLON xeaN$baeSZv
03-07-2025 08:49:20 GBp 491 521.00 XLON xeaN$baeSZx
03-07-2025 08:46:38 GBp 242 520.50 XLON xeaN$baeSfx
03-07-2025 08:46:38 GBp 406 521.00 XLON xeaN$baeSfz
03-07-2025 08:36:03 GBp 247 520.00 XLON xeaN$baeSBT
03-07-2025 08:36:03 GBp 523 520.50 XLON xeaN$baeSAW
03-07-2025 08:36:03 GBp 322 520.00 XLON xeaN$baeSAY
03-07-2025 08:30:06 GBp 308 521.00 XLON xeaN$baeTfG
03-07-2025 08:22:21 GBp 261 518.00 XLON xeaN$baeQhE
03-07-2025 08:18:15 GBp 289 518.00 XLON xeaN$baeQmE
03-07-2025 08:18:15 GBp 416 518.50 XLON xeaN$baeQmG
03-07-2025 08:17:43 GBp 85 519.00 XLON xeaN$baeQoL
03-07-2025 08:17:43 GBp 134 519.00 XLON xeaN$baeQoN
03-07-2025 08:17:43 GBp 238 518.50 XLON xeaN$baeQoQ
03-07-2025 08:17:42 GBp 344 519.00 XLON xeaN$baeQoS
03-07-2025 08:17:39 GBp 344 519.00 XLON xeaN$baeQzp
03-07-2025 08:08:09 GBp 166 519.50 XLON xeaN$baeRoh
03-07-2025 08:08:09 GBp 51 519.50 XLON xeaN$baeRoj
03-07-2025 08:08:09 GBp 365 520.00 XLON xeaN$baeRol
03-07-2025 08:03:47 GBp 292 520.00 XLON xeaN$baeORC
03-07-2025 08:03:47 GBp 421 520.50 XLON xeaN$baeORE

MENAFN04072025004107003653ID1109759515

