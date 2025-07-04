NBPE - 2H 2025 Dividend Declaration
|Distribution amount:
|$0.47 per Share
|Ex-dividend date:
|17 July 2025
|Dividend record date:
|18 July 2025
|Final day for Currency Election:
|25 July 2025
|Final day for Dividend Re-investment Plan Election:
|1 August 2025
|Payment date:
|29 August 2025
For further information, please contact:
NBPE Investor Relations +44 20 3214 9002
Luke Mason
Kaso Legg Communications +44 (0)20 3995 6673
Charles Gorman ...
Luke Dampier
Charlotte Francis
About NB Private Equity Partners Limited
NBPE invests in direct private equity investments alongside market leading private equity firms globally. NB Alternatives Advisers LLC (the“Investment Manager”), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Neuberger Berman Group LLC, is responsible for sourcing, execution and management of NBPE. The vast majority of direct investments are made with no management fee / no carried interest payable to third-party GPs, offering greater fee efficiency than other listed private equity companies. NBPE seeks capital appreciation through growth in net asset value over time while paying a bi-annual dividend.
LEI number: 213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77
About Neuberger Berman
Neuberger Berman is an employee-owned, private, independent investment manager founded in 1939 with over 2,800 employees in 26 countries. The firm manages $515 billion of equities, fixed income, private equity, real estate and hedge fund portfolios for global institutions, advisors and individuals. Neuberger Berman's investment philosophy is founded on active management, fundamental research and engaged ownership. Neuberger Berman has been named by Pensions & Investments as the #1 or #2 Best Place to Work in Money Management for each of the last eleven years (firms with more than 1,000 employees). Visit for more information. Data as of March 31, 2025 unless stated otherwise.
