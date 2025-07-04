NBPE - 2H 2025 Dividend Declaration

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NBPE Announces 2H 2025 Dividend Guernsey, 4 July 2025 NB Private Equity Partners (“NBPE”), the $1.2bn, FTSE 250, listed private equity investment company managed by Neuberger Berman, today announces its 2H 2025 Dividend. 2H 2025 Dividend

2H 2025 dividend payment of $0.47 per share to be paid on 29 August 2025

Annualised dividend yield on 31 May 2025 NAV of 3.5% and 4.8% on closing share price of £14.36 on 3 July 2025 The 2H 2025 dividend is the 26th consecutive dividend paid, resulting in over $400 million declared or returned to shareholders by way of dividends, since 2013

Dividend Information While NBPE declares dividends in US Dollars, Shareholders will receive Sterling dividends at the prevailing rate at the time of currency conversion, unless an election to receive dividends in US Dollars is made on forms which are available on NBPE's website prior to the currency election date listed below. If an investor has previously elected to receive US Dollars, that election will be used unless changed. Investors may also participate in a dividend re-investment plan (forms for which are available on NBPE's website) if they wish to increase their shareholdings instead of receiving cash dividends.



Distribution amount: $0.47 per Share Ex-dividend date: 17 July 2025 Dividend record date: 18 July 2025 Final day for Currency Election: 25 July 2025 Final day for Dividend Re-investment Plan Election: 1 August 2025 Payment date: 29 August 2025

For further information, please contact:

NBPE Investor Relations +44 20 3214 9002

Luke Mason

Kaso Legg Communications +44 (0)20 3995 6673

Charles Gorman ...

Luke Dampier

Charlotte Francis

About NB Private Equity Partners Limited

NBPE invests in direct private equity investments alongside market leading private equity firms globally. NB Alternatives Advisers LLC (the“Investment Manager”), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Neuberger Berman Group LLC, is responsible for sourcing, execution and management of NBPE. The vast majority of direct investments are made with no management fee / no carried interest payable to third-party GPs, offering greater fee efficiency than other listed private equity companies. NBPE seeks capital appreciation through growth in net asset value over time while paying a bi-annual dividend.

LEI number: 213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77

About Neuberger Berman

Neuberger Berman is an employee-owned, private, independent investment manager founded in 1939 with over 2,800 employees in 26 countries. The firm manages $515 billion of equities, fixed income, private equity, real estate and hedge fund portfolios for global institutions, advisors and individuals. Neuberger Berman's investment philosophy is founded on active management, fundamental research and engaged ownership. Neuberger Berman has been named by Pensions & Investments as the #1 or #2 Best Place to Work in Money Management for each of the last eleven years (firms with more than 1,000 employees). Visit for more information. Data as of March 31, 2025 unless stated otherwise.