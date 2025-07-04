PM Lauds Cabinet Members For Advancing Govt's Priorities

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani has expressed his deep appreciation to members of the Council of Ministers for their tireless efforts and valuable contributions in advancing the government's priorities and implementing its plans.

In a post on the platform X, the Prime Minister offered heartfelt thanks following the conclusion of Cabinet's final meeting before the summer break, recognising the ministers' dedication in implementing the government's strategic plans.

Throughout the first half of 2025, the Council of Ministers held several important sessions during which a wide range of national projects, legislative amendments, and international agreements were approved, according to a detailed infographic shared by QNA on its official X account.

In January 2025, the Cabinet gave initial approval to a draft resolution to conduct a comprehensive census of the population, buildings, and establishments in administrative areas using a new classification system for 2025.

It also gave preliminary approval to a draft decision by the Minister of Commerce and Industry regarding the conditions and regulations for conducting non-traditional electronic commercial activities that do not require a physical location. In addition, the Cabinet approved a memorandum of understanding to enhance cybersecurity cooperation between the State of Qatar and the State of Kuwait, as well as another memorandum concerning cooperation on border crossings between Qatar and the Sultanate of Oman.

In February 2025, the Cabinet approved a draft Amiri decision to establish the General Authority for Food Safety. It also endorsed a Cabinet resolution amending certain provisions related to the formation of the National Counterterrorism Committee. Furthermore, a memorandum of understanding was approved to promote cooperation in food security between Qatar and Saudi Arabia. Another MoU was approved for training human resources and exchanging systems and expertise between Qatar and Kuwait.

In March 2025, the Cabinet approved and referred to the Shura Council a draft law concerning ministers, as well as a separate draft law on oil and state-owned assets. It also approved a memorandum of understanding between the Planning and Statistics Authority in Qatar and the General Authority for Statistics in Saudi Arabia. Additionally, the Cabinet endorsed a core contribution agreement between the Qatar Fund for Development and the International Labour Organization in support of the organization's programs and budget.

In April 2025, the Cabinet approved a draft Amiri decision to establish the“Qatar Citizens Division” within the private sector. It also approved amendments to certain financial regulations and social security provisions to offer support and reduce or waive fees for retirees and beneficiaries of social assistance. A core contribution agreement between the Qatar Fund for Development and the United Nations was also approved. Moreover, a memorandum of understanding on archaeological excavation in Qatar was signed between Qatar Museums and Sapienza University of Rome in Italy.

In May 2025, the Cabinet approved a resolution amending certain provisions related to the establishment of the Permanent Committee for the Qatar River Solutions Schedule (Haya Platform). A decision by the Minister of Justice was approved, setting registration fees for property transactions and authentication of seals, certificates, and other documents. The Cabinet also endorsed an agreement between the governments of Qatar and Albania on economic cooperation for organizing the 2026 Winter Olympics in Cortina-Milan. Additionally, memoranda of understanding were approved for media cooperation and news exchange between the Qatar News Agency and the official news agencies of Africa, Yemen, and Guinea-Bissau.

In June 2025, the Cabinet approved a series of decisions by the Minister of State for Energy Affairs regarding the designation of protected areas for roads and transport facilities, and the routing of oil transportation pipelines along with the regulations for their use. A draft law regulating the import, export, and transit of rough diamonds was approved and referred to the Shura Council. Furthermore, a memorandum of understanding was approved between Qatar's Ministry of Interior and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the United States concerning security cooperation. Another memorandum was approved regarding law enforcement cooperation between Qatar's Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) and the FBI.

These milestones reflect Qatar's sustained commitment to legislative modernization, economic development, social welfare, and strategic international partnerships across key sectors including security, trade, culture, and energy.