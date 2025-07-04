Škoda Auto Volkswagen India Rolls Out 500,000Th Škoda Car In India

403
Škoda Auto Volkswagen India Rolls Out 500,000Th Škoda Car In India
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Pune: July 4th, 2025: Škoda Auto has crossed a major manufacturing milestone in India, half a million cars produced in state of the art Indian manufacturing facilities. This achievement is a powerful reminder of Skoda Auto Volkswagen Group's (SAVWIPL) commitment to India and trust in Indian workmanship and localisation with due focus on world class quality and safety.
Since Škoda first rolled out the Octavia from its Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar facility (formerly Aurangabad) in 2001, the brand's India journey has evolved into a thriving, versatile portfolio. From iconic nameplates like Octavia, Laura, Superb and Kodiaq to new-age favourites like the Kushaq, Slavia, and the first sub-4-meter Kylaq; Škoda has built not just cars, but a strong emotional connection with Indian car enthusiasts by offering the cars to their evolving preferences over a period of time.
The cars manufactured in India are not only for domestic consumption. The manufacturing capabilities are now supporting Škoda Auto's global ambitions, with parts-and-components from India being assembled at the Group's newly inaugurated manufacturing plant in Vietnam. The facility will locally produce Kushaq and Slavia for Vietnam, reinforcing India's role as a strategic export hub in Škoda's international expansion. This is in alignment with the Government of India's ambition of make in India for India and for the global markets.
Commenting on the milestone, Andreas Dick, Škoda Auto a.s. Board Member for Production and Logistics, said, "Reaching the milestone of 500,000 cars produced in India is a proud testament to our strategic vision of unwavering commitment to India and operational excellence. By nurturing local engineering talent and embedding global manufacturing processes, we've built an ecosystem that is agile, scalable, and responsive to a dynamically changing environment that meets the highest international standards. This achievement reflects the synergy between world-class innovation and India's growing industrial prowess."
Piyush Arora, CEO & Managing Director, Škoda Auto Volkswagen India said, "It is not just about manufacturing 500,000 cars, but building and nurturing 500,000 connections. Every car that rolls out of our production lines shares the DNA of European engineering with unmatched quality, crafted with precision; delivering supreme comfort, safety, technology and driving dynamics. This achievement belongs as much to our customers as it does to our employees. Because what we're manufacturing here isn't just mobility, it's a belief in what India can make for domestic as well as international markets. India plays a pivotal role in the Group's growth strategy.
I am glad to mention that we achieve this manufacturing milestone in the same year as Skoda Auto celebrates 130 years of legacy globally and 25 years of presence in India."
Škoda combined the strengths of two manufacturing powerhouses in India to surpass the 500,000-unit milestone. Approximately 70% of these vehicles were manufactured at the Pune facility, with the remaining units produced at the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar plant. Brand Škoda also recorded its highest-ever monthly sales in March 2025, delivering 7,422 units in a single month. Behind each car manufactured, stands a skilled and dedicated workforce, advanced technology, and the unwavering trust of customers that continue to drive this remarkable journey.
