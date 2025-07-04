Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Greece Endorses Seville Document At Pivotal UN Summit

Greece Endorses Seville Document At Pivotal UN Summit


2025-07-04 02:05:24
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. Greece has expressed full support for the Seville Outcome Document adopted at the 4th UN Conference on Financing for Development, Trend reports citing the Greek Foreign Ministry.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece, Yiannis Loverdos, represented Greece at the Conference, which took place in Seville from June 30 through July 3, 2025.

In his address to the plenary session of the Conference, Loverdos welcomed the adoption of the Document, emphasizing that it conveys a clear political message, namely that the international community is committed to closing the financing gap for sustainable development and achieving the UN goal, not only in words, but through action.

He expressed his expectation that the adopted Document will contribute to the systemic transformation of the global financial architecture, grounded in equity and solidarity.

The Deputy Minister concluded his speech by emphasizing Greece's steadfast dedication to this joint effort and its commitment to collaborating with all partners to build a resilient, fair, and inclusive global financial system.

MENAFN04072025000187011040ID1109759480

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search