Greece Endorses Seville Document At Pivotal UN Summit
Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece, Yiannis Loverdos, represented Greece at the Conference, which took place in Seville from June 30 through July 3, 2025.
In his address to the plenary session of the Conference, Loverdos welcomed the adoption of the Document, emphasizing that it conveys a clear political message, namely that the international community is committed to closing the financing gap for sustainable development and achieving the UN goal, not only in words, but through action.
He expressed his expectation that the adopted Document will contribute to the systemic transformation of the global financial architecture, grounded in equity and solidarity.
The Deputy Minister concluded his speech by emphasizing Greece's steadfast dedication to this joint effort and its commitment to collaborating with all partners to build a resilient, fair, and inclusive global financial system.
