Russian Troops Lost Another 1,120 People In War Against Ukraine Over Past Day

2025-07-04 02:05:12
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

Russian troops also lost 10,988 (+2) tanks, 22,946 (+10) armored combat vehicles, 29,865 (+50) artillery systems, 1,428 (+1) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,191 (+0) air defense systems, 420 (+0) aircraft , helicopters – 340 (+0), tactical-level UAVs – 43,303 (+205), cruise missiles – 3,436 (+0), ships/boats – 28 (+0), submarines – 1 (+0), vehicles and tankers – 53,999 (+112), special equipment – 3,925 (+3).

Read also: War update: 185 clashes recorded along the front in past day, 58 in Pokrovsk sector

The data is being verified.

As reported by Ukrinform, on July 3, as of 22:00, there were 110 combat clashes between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders on the front line.

