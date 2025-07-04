Did Donald Trump Leak Details On Elon Musk's Alleged Ketamine Use To The New York Times? Insider Drops Bombshell
Journalist and author Michael Wolff, who has written extensively about Donald Trump's inner circle, in an interview with The Daily Beast made a major claim.
The New York Times had in May reported about Tesla CEO Elon Musk's alleged ketamine addiction, which resulted in health complications.
"I was tracking some Trump phone calls on Monday night. And it's sort of worth explaining here that over a long period of time, I've gotten to know and cultivated a lot of people who Trump regularly speaks to," he said in the interview.Also Read | Elon Musk posts drug test result to refute drug use allegations
“Trump speaks to them, and then they speak to other people,” he said, adding,“whoever he calls, he says the same thing to everybody. So you know exactly what is on his mind.”
He said that Elon Musk was on Donald Trump's mind on that day.
“In one of these phone calls-many of them-he was on about how many drugs he takes," he said.Did Donald Trump leak information on Elon Musk?
According to Wolff, Trump on the phone call said about Musk,“He takes drugs all the time. You know that, don't you? You know, The New York Times wrote about it. They said, he takes drugs”.
Wolff claimed that in one of these phone calls, Trump explicitly announced that it was his administration who tipped The New York Times about Elon Musk's ketamine abuse.Also Read | Musk heavily used drugs during Trump campaign: 'Box with pills, ketamine, more'
According to the author, Trump allegedly said:“Actually, we dropped a dime to The New York Times ... on Elon's drug taking.”
However, he noted he was not sure if that was really the case or if Donald Trump is“just claiming credit for that now.”
If that statement is accurate, it can be said that Trump was responsible for leaking information on Elon Musk.
The NYT report in May said the world's richest person also took ecstasy and mushrooms and traveled with a pill box last year, adding that it was not known whether Musk also took drugs while heading the so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) after Trump took power in January.Also Read | Elon Musk pledged a new party if tax bill passed-Now it has. What's next?
In a post on X, Musk said:“To be clear, I am NOT taking drugs! The New York Times was lying their ass off.”
Watch the full interview here:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- PU Prime And Argentina Football Association Celebrate Official Signing Ceremony In Madrid
CommentsNo comment