Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Alstom To Supply M-9A Railcars To The New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority For €2.0 Billion


2025-07-04 01:30:57
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 4 July 2025 – Alstom, global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, announces that it has received a €2.0 billion ($2.3 billion) order from the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

The order relates to the supply of M-9A vehicles for Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North Railroad and will be booked in Q2 FY 2025/26.

More details will be published over the coming days.

ALSTOMTM is a protected trademark of the Alstom Group.

Alstom


Alstom commits to contribute to a low carbon future by developing and promoting innovative and sustainable transportation solutions that people enjoy riding. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, Alstom offers its diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. With its presence in 63 countries and a talent base of over 86,000 people from 184 nationalities, the company focuses its design, innovation, and project management skills to where mobility solutions are needed most. Listed in France, Alstom generated sales of €18.5 billion for the fiscal year ending on 31 March 2025.
For more information, please visit .
Contacts
Investor Relations
Cyril GUERIN - Tel.: +33 (0)6 07 89 36 16
...

Guillaume GAUVILLE - Tel: +44 (0)7 588 022 744
...

Estelle MATURELL ANDINO - Tel: +33 (0)6 71 37 47 56
...

Jalal DAHMANE - Tel: +33 (0)6 98 19 96 62
...

Attachment

  • Alstom to supply M-9A railcars to the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority for €2.0 billion

MENAFN04072025004107003653ID1109759436

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search